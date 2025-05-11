‘Telling All Her Business’: Marsai Martin’s NASCAR Boyfriend Revealed In Photos Weeks After Anthony Anderson’s Not-So-Subtle Interview Hint

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin opened a can of worms last month during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club” when her TV dad Anthony Anderson dropped a bomb about Martin’s “NASCAR driver guy.”

The 20-year-old filmmaker and CEO has reportedly been dating trailblazing NASCAR star Rajah Caruth though fans are racing to find out more about their relationship.

While there is little known about their relationship, it seems Martin has found a “special person” in Caruth.

Marsai Martin’s Nascar boyfriend revealed after she gushes about him. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video) (Photo: @rajahcaruth_/Instagram)

Who Is Rajah Kirby Caruth?

Rajah Kirby Caruth, 22, was born on June 11, 2002. Raised between Washington D.C. and Brooklyn, he was nurtured by his father, Roger, an assistant professor in the Department of Strategic, Legal, and Management Communication at the Cathy Hughes School of Communications, and his mother, Samantha Caruth, the Associate Director of Family Engagement at American University. He also has his sister, Liyah Caruth, who is 20 years old.

Caruth’s love for racing began when he was just a small child after watching Disney’s 2006 animated movie “Cars.” His love for racing grew when he turned 12 and his parents surprised him by taking him to watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

His racing career started at the age of 16 online. After his family held fundraisers, they were able to purchase him an iRacing simulator, which is where he would spend hours at a time racing. In fact, he even traded his real driver’s license for the chance to race virtually in the eNASCAR Ignite Series.

Caruth was accepted into the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program and quickly made his mark. In 2020, he became the first African American to win a late model race at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. He finished third in the ARCA Menards Series East standings in 2021, then moved to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022.

By March 2024, he earned a major national win in Las Vegas. While racing, he completed a degree in Motorsports Management at Winston-Salem State University, graduating in December 2024.

Today, Caruth races full time for Spire Motorsports and currently ranks 13th in the standings with two top-5 finishes.

Marsai Gushes Over Rajah’s Kindness During April Interview

It’s not clear when or how Martin and Caruth met. In fact, the couple kept their relationship pretty mum but according to online reports they have been together for at least a year. In May 2024, they were spotted at his Wright Brand 250 race when pictures surfaced of Caruth kissing the “G20” star on the head at North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Martin talked about how she wants her man to show up in an April 11 interview on “The Breakfast Club.” She said, “Honestly, I think it’s communication and listening and understanding and the willing[ness] to understand. I feel like at times I’ve had multiple conversations with a bunch of different people and I think the main thing is them ready to respond without actually listening and understanding what the whole situation is.”

With a little push from her TV dad and “G20” co-star, Anthony Anderson, the producer revealed that so far Caruth is a winner in those categories. “And he’s really great at that honestly,” Martin said. Listing out what Caruth is great at specifically she said he’s, “emotional, vulnerable, understanding.”

“I think that’s the utmost important thing that a lot of men kind of lack is vulnerability and being able to have that emotion and have this kind of stance of what a man should look like,” she added.

The Dallas, Texas, native sweetly explained how much Caruth means to her. She said, “He’s my patience. He’s my stability.”

When it comes to relationships, “I think just being as open as possible to have that communication is the top priority for me. As long as you’re listening and hearing me and know what’s going on in my life and reassurance is everything. So all of that is important,” she explained.

Following Martin and Anderson’s interview, photos of Martin and Caruth hit the internet on May 5, showing the two at a NASCAR race on two separate occasions. In one sweet image, he can be seen giving her a kiss on the forehead.

It’s something about those forehead kisses,” wrote one Instagram user. Another said, ‘Handsome, accomplished, & age appropriate. Love this for her :).”

Referring to Anderson, a third added, “Baby, he def a second dad embarrassing her and telling all her business.”

A fourth noted, “I know she’s an adult now, but i wasn’t ready!! I’m still not!!” Though many advised, Caruth, “Better treat her right.”

Martin didn’t reveal how long she’s been dating Caruth, but she did hint at enjoying the couple’s activities.

On April 9, she said on “The Angie Martinez Show” that even though she is of age she doesn’t care to go to bars and that she doesn’t like to be around a lot of people. Instead, she said with a smile, “I just like being with my person at a house. Quiet, the spa, cooking and just working out. And kind of just having some sense of stability.”