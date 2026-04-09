‘Wow I Almost Lost It’: Marsai Martin’s Jaw-Dropping New Look Shocks Fans Who Say They’ve Never Seen This Side of Her

Actress Marsai Martin became a movie producer in her teenage years, but she became most known for her role as little Diane Johnson on the hit series, “Black-ish.”

She held the role from ages 9 to 17, and five years later, she shocked fans by walking the runway at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 that aired on Amazon.

No one was prepared to see Miss Marsai all glammed up, strutting in a cheetah print body after watching her on screen for years. She recently gave her fans another reminder that she’s is embracing the grown woman she’s becoming.

Marsai Martin caused a firestorm online after revealing new photos of her jaw-dropping look that has everyone saying she’s all grown up. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

‘We Just Minding Our Young, Rich, and Black Business’: Marsai Martin Unbothered After Being Called Out for Dressing ‘Too Sexy’ During Savage X Fenty

The 21-year-old “G20” star shared photographs from the recent shoot on her Instagram page on Wednesday, and her sultry look has folks paying attention.

Martin was seen sporting a short pixie cut with a black tank top featuring her first name in white letters. She paired the look with matching short shorts and black stiletto high heels, and crouched in the first two shots.

In other images, she wore a black mini dress in a few photographs with matching high heels and silver bracelets on her wrist, and a silver, satin-looking, backless mini dress with matching ankle strap high heel shoes.

Fans reacted to the sexy shots on Instagram, and they weighed in on Martin’s new look, with many saying they’d forgotten that she was an adult.

“Oh you said IM GROWN,” replied one. “I keep forgetting she is grown now,” added another.

“WOW!!! Our lil tv niece is GROWN,” replied one shocked fan. “Right I almost lost it but then I’m like she grown now,” another added. “Our lil baby is GROWN GROWN! You look so beautiful!”

One user reminded folks that Martin has been an adult for a few years. “She’s been for a few years now y’all need to wrap it up with this comment.”

Martin also shared her elegant look at the 98th Academy Awards in March with her fans. The actress sported a floor-length chocolate strapless gown reportedly designed by fashion designer Christian Siriano. The beautiful gown had a long train with a corset-style waist paired with a matching choker.

One excited fan replied, “Jaw still hasn’t left the ground.” Multiple other users felt nostalgic and replied, “Marsai Martin will always be ‘Diane’ to me.”

The now 25-year-old has previously addressed the criticism of her longtime followers not being comfortable seeing her wearing lingerie or tight clothing. But for her, she honestly doesn’t care.

Video Of Marsai Martin Outfit At Savage X Fenty Show Causes Stir – Watch pic.twitter.com/dzCaMtaeMY — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) November 11, 2022

“I’m just like all of us. We just minding our young, rich, and black business to be honest. Outside opinions don’t really matter to me when I know my path and I know my opportunities and what I’m capable of,” Martin said during a Hot 97 interview last November.

She added, “I would never put myself in a position for failure any exposure of any kind. I’ve given nothing but grace in any of this and I have amazing parents that are by my side always — protecting me always.”

Her next project, “Girl Dad,” stars Courtney B. Vance as her father. Martin stars in the film, and she is also a producer on the movie. Jamie Foxx also produced, and the film will be featured at the American Black Film Festival in May.