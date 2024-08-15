‘Hmm, Is No One Gonna Say It?’: Fans Rush to Point Out Jackée Harry’s Drastic New Look as Actress Stuns at 68 Years Old

August 14 marked a special day for actress Jackée Harry. On her social media platforms, the “Days of Our Lives” star celebrated another year of life on Wednesday as she turned the big 68.

To celebrate online, she shared a post that rallied in a bunch of comments from fans sending her birthday wishes on her big day, while others focused more on noticeable differences in her appearance.

Actress Jackée Harry says “legends” are never lonely after shocking weight loss. (Photo: Jackeeharry/Instagram.)

Harry’s birthday post shows her wearing a black dress, a cover-up top and a big red smile, standing in front of a floral background. The black dress was adorned with a gold buckled belt, holding in the sides of the dress to reveal just how snatched her waist looks.

Showing herself some love first, she bragged on her good looks in the caption, writing “Ain’t no way this is 68,” before addressing her fans, saying, “Appreciate all of the birthday love, my Jacks & Jills!!”

Fans celebrated Harry by writing sweet variations of “Happy Birthday” in her comments. But some of her supporters couldn’t help but notice how good she looks with age, with some drawing more attention to how small her waist looks.

Immediately they gave credit to the blood sugar lowering injection Ozempic as being the reason behind her weight loss.

One person said, “Happy Birthday JackEE’… Honey done got ahold of that Ozempic honey, and she is READY!.. YAAAASS AUNTIE.. Love you..” Another wrote, “We loved you before the Ozempic Jackee & we still love you now.”

Someone else responding to Harry’s caption said, “No it’s Ozempic, but Happy Birthday” to which another person said, “I was like ‘hmm is no one gonna say it.”

Ozempic is prescription drug that’s been getting much hype in the media for its weigh loss properties lately, with several celebrities admitting to using it.

According to the website, Ozempic is not a weight loss drug. Instead it is “medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that, along with diet and exercise, may improve blood sugar” but with that treatment it “may help you lose some weight.”

Keeping things on the bright side one person said, “Happy birthday to a beautiful woman! Enjoy your special day, BTW, don’t look a day over 42.”

It’s not clear whether Harry actually uses Ozmepic or any other weight loss drug, for that matter. Although many are curious about what she’s done to achieve her snatched look, she has yet to reveal her secrets.

However, during a 1997 Los Angeles Times interview, the “227” star divulged what tactics she used to keep her figure. At the time she played the mother of Tia Landry (played by Tia Mowry) in the ’90s series “Sister, Sister.”

Just reaching her 40s, Harry got candid about cutting down on her food portions and also admitted to using fat burners. She said, “I do take fat burners. Your metabolism gets kicked up, and when you work out you really do drop more weight, as opposed to not taking anything.”

Harry also mentioned how the top half of her body gives her the most difficulty when losing weight rather than her bottom.

“I get on the floor and do sit-ups, crunches, leg lifts,” she continued during the interview. “The bottom is easy because of my dance background. That’s my main assets — my legs and my waistline and don’t let that stomach get out there because that doesn’t look good. It’s the top where I have my problems — the arms, the breasts, the back. You know when you wear those low-cut gowns, you need that streamline.”