‘She Is the Mean Twin’: Tia Mowry’s Shocking Fallout with Sister Tamera Exposed as Fans Blame Newly Single Twin for Petty Rift

As the actor-turned-Tik Tok star Tia Mowry prepares to launch her new reality show, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” fans are getting a glimpse into a side of her life that has been largely hidden from public view: her strained relationship with her sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The famous twins, who rose to fame together on the ’90s hit sitcom “Sister, Sister,” are no longer as close as they once were, a fact that Tia openly addresses in the show’s premiere episode.

In a sneak peek shared by “Entertainment Tonight,” Tia opens up about the emotional toll of her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict and the isolation she feels, not only as a single mom but also as someone who is no longer close to her sister.

“The most challenging part of my divorce, it’s times like this, when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close, and I could, you know, pick up the phone and call her,” Tia says in the confessional. “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

The vulnerability of the moment struck a chord with fans online.

“She is the mean twin,” one viewer shared on Facebook.

“Did she also divorce with her twin?” asked another.

Another observer wrote, “It’s funny how Tia apparently trying to call her sister out. Yet when she broke up with her ex and they asked Tamera about Tia she kept it real and said, ‘I stand by my sister’s decision’ maybe Tia needs to do the same.”

“I know a lot of black twitter hates Tamera cuz of her husband but I really think Tia is the reason they’re estranged,” one X user wrote. “Tia seems to be in a weird phase of her life…and I can imagine the people closest to her wouldn’t really like this new version she’s tryna put on for the world.”

However, not all fans were taken by surprise. Some viewers who had followed the Mowry twins’ careers noted that the distance between them has been apparent for years.

“I remember Tia and Tamera’s reality show from years ago and even back then, their relationship seemed strained and one-sided,” a fan shared on Instagram. “They always seemed like they were at odds over something.”

Another person pointed out, “This has been like this for the longest. She wasn’t even Tamera’s maid of honor.”

Context: Tia was supposed to be MOH. She was big and pregnant so Tamera's best friend was doing everything & she wanted Tia to step down to another role. Tia refused and then proceeded to flake on stuff, take a babymoon the weekend of the wedding & was late to the wedding.

X fans also chimed in, many referencing moments from the sisters’ 2011 reality show, Tia & Tamera, as a hint into what could have transpired.

“NO shade to Tia, if you watched her & Tamera show back in the day she was not the nicest to Tamera.. soo it’s not shocking that they aren’t close. Even being family you can’t expect to treat ppl a certain way continually & still have the privilege to be close to them,” tweeted an X user.

“Tamera has never been publicly mean towards Tia. She consistently loves on her. Tia on the other hand took jabs at Tamera on their reality show, plays blind to public negativity to Tamera, and now says this knowing it will add more to said negativity. Tia is the problem,” another added.

In October 2020, Tamera shared that she had not seen her sister in six months, noting the distance between Napa and Los Angeles and COVID-19 distancing as major factors.

Tamera subtly addressed the rift between her and her sister earlier this year.

During the 49th annual Gracie Awards, held on May 23, 2024, Tamera was asked about possibly playing matchmaker for Tia on her new reality show. The question was quickly shut down.

“See, this is the thing: Tia is living her life right now, and Tia is doing Tia. I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input right now, and I can only respect that,” Tamera told the reporter.

When asked if she would make an appearance on “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” Tamera seemed taken aback by the suggestion.

“I didn’t know until I found out with the rest of the world. She didn’t ask me. She didn’t, so I take that as no,” Tamera said, hinting at the distance between the two.









Tia and Tamera haven't been close in years.

For Tia, the show represents a new chapter in her life, one where she is finally on her own after spending most of her life in relationships — first as a twin and then as a wife. She had been with Hardrict for 22 years before their split. The divorce was announced in 2022, and now, for the first time, Tia is navigating life without a significant other by her side.

The show also touches on Tia’s now-public relationship with her ex-husband. A particularly awkward moment unfolded on the red carpet at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 7, 2024, where Tia and Cory had an unexpected run-in.

Footage of the encounter shows the “Twitches” star, who had been walking the carpet with Tamera earlier, sharing an awkward hug with Cory. While initially laughing, Tia hesitated before leaning into a one-armed hug, with Cory placing one hand on her shoulder and the other on her mid-back.

The moment went viral, with headlines speculating about the state of their relationship post-divorce. On the show, Tia addresses the media frenzy.

“I saw the headlines,” she says. “It was blown way out of proportion. It was the first time we had ever seen each other on the red carpet since the divorce.”

She explains that the encounter was nothing more than an awkward moment at an event.

“This is an event where women are being celebrated and honored,” Tia says. “He had never gone to any one of these events. I go to them almost every year. It was blown way out of proportion.”

Despite the divorce, the “Baggage Claim” actor and Cory have maintained a cordial relationship in public. Tia’s decision to share her journey of moving on from her marriage and starting anew has captivated fans, many of whom are eager to watch her re-enter the dating world.

While the show promises to delve into Tia’s personal and professional life, fans are undoubtedly hoping that it will also shed light on her relationship with Tamera. Though the older twin hasn’t been advertised as part of the series, viewers are holding out hope for a reconciliation, especially since the show features Tia’s children and her friends but not her sister.

As the premiere of “Tia Mowry: My Next Act” draws closer, fans prepare for an intimate look into Tia’s life post-divorce and perhaps a deeper understanding of the twin sisters’ complicated relationship.