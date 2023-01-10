‘Go Get Her Back Cory’: Fans Give Cory Hardrict Advice After Cryptic Posts Prompt Them to Believe He’s Ready to ‘Give Up’ On Fighting Divorce from Estranged Wife Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict might not be everyone’s favorite celebrity right now since his alleged request to void his prenuptial agreement with estranged wife Tia Mowry. Yet fans still decided to send the actor some words of advice following his recent Instagram Story.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the “All American: Homecoming” actor uploaded a cryptic message about not wanting to give up on someone, and fans assumed he was directing this message at the “Sister, Sister” alum.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict. (Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram.)

The message Hardrict shared read, “The worst feeling is when you don’t want to give up on someone but you know you have to.”

The Neighborhood Talk obtained the actor’s quote and posted it on their page. Fans in the comments shared their own opinion about what they believe he should do regarding his public divorce from his actress wife.

“She gone be mad when she find out it’s pee in the dating pool and miss her marriage jmo.”



“He loves her I just think he wanted to love her in his love language instead of hers.”



“Go get her back Cory!”

Mowry and Hardrict announced they were divorcing back in October after 14 years of marriage and 22 years of being a couple. Since then the estranged couple has continued to make headlines in the media surrounding assumptions behind their divorce, signs of reconciliation and new norms as co-parents.

Fans initially assumed finances were a factor in their separation after Mowry liked a post about a couple who has one person paying for everything while the other is comfortable contributing nothing but manipulative tactics.

However, many started to suspect a possible reconciliation after Hardrict and Mowry were seen spending the holidays together with their 11-year-old son, Cree, and 4-year-old daughter, Cairo.

Cree and Cairo are my special guests in the kitchen today! Although it’s mostly them eating all the ingredients… you don’t want to miss us prep for the best beach picnic! Click here to watch the new #TiaMowrysQuickFix https://t.co/iovX3Q4zwq pic.twitter.com/KFmKF8oFuh — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) July 23, 2022

Ahead of finalizing the divorce, the former couple seem to be focused on co-parenting although Hardrict requested joint legal and physical custody of the children. In an interview with TMZ, Mowry stated that she and Hardrict “will always be family.”

Their family reunion prompted fans to believe that “The Game” actress had decided to give her husband a second chance, but that idea was quickly shut down after news spread that Hardrict wanted their previously agreed prenup overturned as well as wanting Mowry’s right to spousal support terminated.

This caused fans to assume that he was after Mowry’s money, sparking up an ugly debate about the situation under Hardrict’s most recent Instagram photo.