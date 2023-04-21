‘Look Even Better After Divorce’: Meagan Good’s New Video Has Fans Believing She’s Tapped Back Into Her Sexiness Since Divorcing Pastor DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good is a newly single woman, and some fans believe that this was the best thing that could have ever happened to her.

The timeless beauty was the woman crush spotlight for BET’s Twitter page on Wednesday, April 19, leaving many hypnotized by a video that showed off some of her physical assets.

Meagan Good’s video has fans saying she leveled up since her divorce. (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram.)

In the clip, Good can be seen rocking a black, long-sleeved, low-drop halter dress.

Her ensemble made her platinum blond hair all the more noticeable as soft glam makeup highlighted the star’s cutting cheekbones.

BET wasn’t the only one that recognized Good’s beauty, as the outlet’s reposted video received over 11.5 million views from fans who swooned over what fans perceive as Good’s ability to level up since splitting from her husband, DeVon Franklin.

There should be a study on how women look even better after divorce — Syd (@ineedmoney_luv) April 20, 2023

The seven-second clip was taken from Good’s one-minute video on Instagram, which gave fans a sneak peek at her cover image with Essence magazine from March.

During her interview, Good candidly discussed her healing journey as she learned to accept her new life as a divorcée. While noting that she still considered Franklin “an incredible and beautiful person,” Good said their decision to part ways was not her own.

“It’s nothing that I would have chosen, and when I realized that it was happening, I was devastated,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability. I don’t understand why I did all these things, and then this is my end result.’ ”

Good and Franklin were married for nearly 10 years before announcing their separation in a joint message on Instagram. “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they wrote in the caption.

Their divorce was finalized by June 2022. Since the former lovebirds’ split, Good has been vocal about being excited to walk into this next chapter of her life. In an interview with xoNecole Magazine, she revealed purchasing her first home, calling it “the home of my dreams.”

The star is also booked and busy with various projects such as, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which recently premiered in theatres as well as her Prime Video series, “Harlem,” which ended its second season in February.

As for Franklin, he celebrated turning 45 last week and showed fans what his festivities looked like in a series of photos and videos uploaded on his Instagram page. He hosted a Hot Cheetos-themed party.