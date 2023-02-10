‘I Picked Out the Home of My Dreams’: Meagan Good Buys First Home Following Divorce from DeVon Franklin

Last year, Meagan Good entered a new phase of her life she never saw coming — that of life as a divorcée. Now the 41-year-old is discussing how she’s able to fearlessly dive into the state of change and all of its unknowns.

In a new interview with xoNecole Magazine, Good and her “Harlem” co-star Jerrie Johnson dished on their own personal thoughts about how to cope with the transition.

Meagan Good (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram.)

“You know, I love the ‘What’s next’ feeling,” Good revealed.

As she explained her answer, the “Think Like A Man” actress noted that her career path requires change.

“Our literal job is literally a faith walk every single day,” she shared. “I think having that faith of ‘no it’s when and I don’t know when, but I’m trusting that it’s coming’ allows you to kind of always have this hopeful anticipation.”

Though Good expressed her love for living in the “what’s next,” she mentioned feeling unprepared for what 2022 had in store for her.

“I will say uh, last year, that what’s next was like a little bit, uh; that was probably the first one where I was like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t ready for that one,’ ” she confessed.

There is one thing though she has been ready for, and for a long time coming.

The California native revealed that she recently purchased her first home.

“I picked out the home of my dreams that I have been wanting for the longest time,” she said.

Though Good has been busy traveling with promotion for “Harlem” season two, she still managed to style the house to her own personal liking.

Meagan Good at the premiere for the series Harlem 👀 pic.twitter.com/74lCHJcjpI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 3, 2023

“I was able to just recently put down roots and start decorating it,” she said.

Good continued to share her journey as a homeowner by candidly explaining how this milestone allowed her to finally call a place home after 26 years of feeling like she didn’t have one.

“It’s wonderful to come home to those roots because I don’t feel like I’ve actually had a home since I was like 15,” she said.

Good went on to describe the feeling of “what’s next” as “pretty freaking wonderful.”

“When you anticipate it, and you’re excited about it, it’s wonderful. And even when you don’t anticipate it, even after the storm, it’s pretty freaking wonderful,” she said with confidence.

In 2021, Good and her husband of nearly 10 years, DeVon Franklin, announced their separation.

The divorce was officially finalized in the summer of last year. Though Good’s 2022 brought some unexpected changes, the blond beauty has publicly stated that she’s ready to step into 2023 with bold moves.