‘The Ring Is Backkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk!!!!!!’: Reginae Carter’s New Post Has Fans Believing She’s Back with Boyfriend Ar’Mon Warren Despite Recent Breakup Rumors

Fans are wondering if everything is good between Reginae Carter and her beau Ar’mon Warren. The 24-year-old was recently spotted without the promise ring Warren gifted her during their six-month anniversary last December.

But many noticed it recently appeared on her finger in new photos on Instagram.

Reginae Carter re-rocking the ring Ar’mon gave her after speculations of their breakup (Photo: Instagram/ @itsreginaecarter)

On Wednesday, April 20, Carter dropped a round of photos of her posing in a fresh fit and a pair of kicks in the back seat of a vehicle.

But her colorfully patterned outfit and fresh set of highlighted bundles was the last thing on fans’ minds after many pointed out that she was wearing her promise ring again.

As if that wasn’t enough, Carter also paired a flirty caption with the photo hinting that everything might be good between the young couple now.

“The [ring] back,” replied one fan in her comment section, while another said, “I zoomed in so fast to see the ringggg.'”

Another observer who zoomed in even further said, “The fact that I see Armon taking the picture right through her glasses. Yessss I love y’all”

Others said, “she got his ring on yah we straight,” and “The ring is backkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk!!!!!!”

Related: Reginae Carter Hits Back at Critics Who Claim She’s Too Affectionate with Boyfriend Ar’mon Warren

Carter allegedly took off the ring during a recent girls night out following speculations that she and Ar’Mon broke up last week and unfollowed each other on Instagram. Those speculations were only strengthened when the YouTube couple began making shady tweets days after the unfollow.

On April 9, the fitness enthusiast took to Twitter, writing, “Don’t you ever fall out of love with yourself.” Two days later, Warren posted his own cryptic tweet saying, “before you regret anything remember at one time it was exactly what you wanted.”

While most of the photos and videos of each other seem to be taken down from their respective pages, both individuals still have a few posts here and there of each other up on their Instagrams.

While it was clear there was some trouble in their relationship, it should be noted that neither of them have confirmed that they have actually broken up. Nonetheless, it looks like a rekindling is on the horizon.