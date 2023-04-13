‘She Not Wearing the Ring Nomo’: Reginae Carter Enjoys a Girls’ Night Amid Rumors She and Boyfriend Armon Warren Split

Reginae Carter enjoying a girls’ night has fans certain that she is officially a single woman.

Speculations surrounding a possible break-up between her and R&B singer Armon Warren began earlier this week after fans noticed that the pair no longer followed each other on Instagram.

The daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson spent a night out with friends and former “The OMG Girlz” members Zonnique Pullins and Bahja Rodriguez.

On Tuesday, April 11, Carter shared a post on her Instagram featuring two solo pics, and one group shot that captured her time at the eatery.

Reginae Carter enjoys a girls’ night amid breakup rumors. (Pictured: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

While Pullins and Rodriguez were seen in white tops and jeans, the 24-year-old decided to show a bit of her chest area as she rocked an all-black cut-out top, an Alexander Wang jacket, and baggy jeans.

Carter paired her chill, but stylish outfit with a silver purse and Low Top Nike Dunks.

“She a baddie wit her baddie friends,” she wrote as her caption.

While it is unclear where the ladies dined, one fan in her comments section quickly noticed that the “Boxed In” star was no longer wearing the promise ring Warren gifted her for their six-month anniversary.

“They really done she not wearing the ring nomo,” the user posted.

Though only a few noticed Carter’s naked hand, others begged for her and Warren to work out their assumed differences.

“I hope y’all work it out. Real love is rare. We all saw the love you have for one another. And there’s nothing in these streets sis.”



“Go get yo man girl. Y’all better still be together.”

“We need couple content ! Y’all know the world love y’all together y’all can’t give us all these seasons with no finale WHAT HAPPEN sis ?”

A few days ago, the beloved couple abruptly posted cryptic and shady tweets that were geared toward each other.

“Don’t you ever fall out of love with yourself,” Carter tweeted.

Don’t you ever fall out of love with yourself ‼️ — Love me (@reginae_carter1) April 9, 2023

“before you regret anything remember at one time it was exactly what you wanted,” Warren said.

before you regret anything remember at one time it was exactly what you wanted. — HIM (@ArmoneyWarren) April 11, 2023

Both Carter and Warren also have removed almost all of their photos together from their respective Instagram profiles. Their cryptic tweets arrived days after the pair shut down allegations of abuse after a radio host suggested Warren was the cause of her recent hand injury.

Last year, they took the internet by storm after popping out as an official couple after months of keeping their relationship on the down low.

Their adorable YouTube videos and appealing Instagram photos quickly captured the hearts of fans.

While neither Warren nor Carter has publicly announced their split, fans are hoping the two will find a way to work it out.