‘From The Real World to Now’: Tami Roman’s Grind Has Fans Inspired After the Former Reality Star Announces a New Acting Gig

Tami Roman is showing a different side of her in an upcoming film on Lifetime Movie Network. The former reality star-turned-actress showed fans her acting range in the new thriller, “Girl in the Closet.”

The 52-year-old posted this new adventure on her Instagram account in the form of a video that included multiple photos of herself in various outfits.

She used the sound of rapper Qveen Herby saying, “Look, 2022 was cute. But, in 2023, I’m..” The audio quickly transformed into a song stating, “I’m coming with the bad b—h magic.”

“This is the one,” Roman wrote as an introduction for her caption, “Thank you @directorcourtney @lifetimetv @swirlfilmsig for blessing me with the opportunity to play such a complex, layered & dare I say it… deranged character.”

Tami Roman announces new acting gig in Lifetime’s “Girl In the Closet.” (Pictured: @tamiroman/Instagram)

She continued, “I’m excited for you guys to see “MIA” on Girl In The Closet coming to @lifetimetv”

This film, which happens to be inspired by true events, features Roman as a convicted murderer named Mia who fosters her niece, Cameron, after her mom, Patricia, portrayed by rapper Remy Ma, endures an aneurysm.

What was originally meant to be a brief move-in soon turns into Cameron being reported missing after Roman’s character locks her niece in a closet for a decade, according to Variety.

“As the decade continues, Cameron faces unspeakable atrocities leading her to face death’s doorstep,” read the outlet’s description.

Several fans congratulated their favorite former “Basketball Wives” cast member on this opportunity and recognized Roman for her consistent work ethic.

“You just don’t stop.”

“Booked & Busy I love it!!!!”

“From one Tammy to another, I have admired you from The Real World to now… you are a real one and a Queen… keep shining my sister!!!”

Her daughter, Jazz Anderson, added, “LETS GOOOOO!”

Lifetime’s “Girl In The Closet” is set to premiere on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. EST. While fans wait to see a different side of Roman in the movie, they can tune into BET+ and watch her portrayal of Denise in “The Ms. Pat Show,” which airs its third season later this week on Thursday, Feb. 23.

In addition to these hefty acting roles, Roman has continued to work on other projects such as the newest drama series, “House of Vicious,” and Carl Weber’s “The Family Business.”

She also stars as Lillian alongside Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer on the Apple TV+ series, “Truth Be Told.”

Make no mistake, Roman isn’t completely out of her reality tv bag. She got her start on MTV’s “The Real World.” However, she currently hosts the VH1 series, “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” which catches cheating partners in the act of betrayal. Back in July 2022, Roman revealed that the show was preparing for its second season.

It’s safe to say Tami Roman’s acting credentials continue to increase with every role she successfully conquers.