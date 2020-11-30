‘I Got My Butt Back the Healthy Way’: K. Michelle Claims Her Silicone Removal Is Finally Complete

K. Michelle has been been periodically keeping her fans updated on the removal of her botched butt injections. Now she says she is finally getting to celebrate the success of her final surgery.

On Nov. 29, she posted on Instagram, “Surgery went well. I got my butt back in the healthy way. My last butt was named Betsy, what should I name this one??????”

She wrote in the caption, “Haaaaaaaaaaaa. My silicone removal and reconstruction is complete. I can twerk again with the knock knees😜 update: yalll wanted the doctor @drcarlosgomez1.”

This update came just four days after the singer asked fans to pray for her as she was getting prepared for her final reconstructive surgery. As she had done many times before, K. Michelle took time to warn people about getting silicone injected into their bodies, letting them know to “make sure you know what you are doing to your body.”

The journey to K. Michelle getting her body back to full health and removing the silicone has been a lengthy one. For five years, the 34-year-old had been living life like normal before she began experiencing symptoms like migraines, leg pain, and fatigue in 2017, where she later discovered that the silicone was spreading to her legs. Michelle has said she got the injections several years ago in an unlicensed procedure, and she repeatedly has taken to social media and even “The Dr. Oz Show” over the past three years to explain why she came to regret the cosmetic enhancement.

In 2018, she had over four surgeries done to remove the silicone and dead tissue. She updated fans last year in December that she was preparing to finish up her reconstructive surgery. About a month later, she revealed that she would be heading back into surgery to correct all “dents” that were left.

She said, “I’m happy to say, i’m back! The dent on my left thigh is from the tissue being cut out of me. I head back into surgery April 3 to correct all dents, but what’s most important is I learned to love myself with holes and dents and all!”

Now that the “Can’t Raise A Man” singer has wrapped up her surgery, she will have more time to focus on her untitled upcoming series with Lifetime, where she will be supporting other women who want to remove silicone from their bodies.

In an interview with ABC Audio, she said that the removal surgery was so expensive that many women could not afford it. She said, “We’re trying to save some lives and help them.”

Not only is K. Michelle getting back to TV, but she is also working on releasing a country album soon and just revealed that one of the songs on the unnamed project will be written by country music legend Dolly Parton.

No dates have been announced for the airing of the Lifetime series or the release of the album.