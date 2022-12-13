‘It’s in His Blood’: ‘BMF’ Star Demetrius Flenory Arrested at Florida Airport on Gun Charges

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., actor and star of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s hit crime drama “BMF” based on the life of Flenory’s infamous father, Big Meech, has found himself on the wrong side of the law yet again after security discovered a firearm in his luggage while he was traveling through a Florida airport.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, the 22-year-old rising entertainer, who does not have a carry permit, was in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday morning when authorities found an unloaded Glock 19 9 mm in the aspiring rapper’s luggage; a 15-round magazine was also discovered.

Police from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly afterward and arrested the Detroit native. He was transported and booked on charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a secure area of the airport. Carrying a concealed firearm without a concealed weapon license is a third-degree felony in Florida. It is punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

At the time of this writing, Flenory Jr. remains in custody at the main jail, with his bond set at $2,500.

The up-and-coming actor’s jail visit comes eights months after he was released from jail following an arrest for grand theft for allegedly trying to steal a six-figure luxury watch.

In February, the rising entertainer reportedly got $80,000 in trade-in for his platinum Rolex toward payment on a new $275,000 Richard Mille. However, he was later accused of not paying the remaining $200,000, as well as obtaining a even pricier $350,000 Richard Mille from the same jeweler on consignment for a supposed photo shoot, with an agreement to return it within days. Police told the Miami Herald Flenory then took the more expensive to another jeweler to trade it in, a scheme that unraveled when the original jeweler discovered this. He was booked on two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud on March 14, 2022. The charges were dropped in August after Flenory and the jeweler resolved the issue.

Critics on social media were tough on Flenory Jr and appeared to have plenty of jokes to make about the actor’s serious case, including one Instagram user who quipped, “He’s another one that doesn’t know that the director yelled ‘CUT!’” Another person added, “Folks talking about he in character. That character he playing is his Dad. He ain’t in character. It’s in his blood.”

Yet while some continued their comedy hours, some supporters took the time to offer some sage advice, including one person who wrote, “Bruh your dad literally hustled so you can be a privileged well off kid. You are not in the streets. You’re an actor with money.” A fourth person urged the burgeoning actor, “Dude!!! Come on! We all want you win but YOU!”