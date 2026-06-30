‘Don’t Do It!’: 50 Cent, Ja Rule Trigger Total Fan Meltdown Over Shocking Reports to Perform at Donald Trump Jr.’s Private July 4th Weekend Bash

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been exposed as a MAGAt after previously claiming he wanted to avoid being drawn into politics.

The 50-year-old rapper and show creator is getting the side eye from every direction.

Fans online are having a meltdown amid shocking reports about his recent alignment with the son of fellow New Yorker Donald Trump.

50 Cent is under fire for reportedly accepting a gig at Don Trump Jr.’s DC club. (Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

This weekend, 50 Cent is reportedly set to perform at Donald Trump Jr.’s private pre-July 4 party to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

According to The Daily Beast, 50 Cent has been booked to perform at Don Jr.’s members-only “MAGA club.”

The lineup has raised eyebrows because it includes 50’s longtime rival Ja Rule, who has spent decades publicly feuding.

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Don Jr., 48, co-owns the Executive Branch, which is located in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood.

The establishment is set to host an event on July 3 with the “In da Club” hitmaker on the bill.

50 Cent apparently will join other chart-topping veteran hip-hop acts such as Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland, who were previous headliners at Don Jr.’s highly exclusive club.

The revelation that Fiddy will reportedly perform for a MAGA-supporting crowd the day before Independence Day contrasts with is previous remarks. The G-Unit founder, who has long kept his distance from Trump, is taking a surprising turn after his refusal to get involved in politics.

In 2017, 50 Cent claimed that he passed on a $500,000 offer from the Trump team to appear at a campaign event leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

“I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not good money,’” he said during a Hot97 radio interview, before adding, “I’m not going to do that. That’s not worth it.”

Fast-forward to Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Again, 50 Cent insisted that he turned down a chance to collaborate with Trump and his conservative movement despite a large sum of money being on the table.

While speaking with “The Breakfast Club” morning show, 50 recalled Trump supposedly offering him $3 million to perform at the controversial Madison Square Garden rally just one week before the 2024 Election Day.

“I didn’t talk to them about that kind of stuff. I’m afraid of politics,” the “Power” television franchise producer admitted.

He further explained, “No matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

That stance seemed to hold as far back as January 2026. 50 Cent used the press run for the “Moses the Black” film to reiterate that he would prefer not to take any political positions.

“There are two things they tell you to stay away from. They tell you to stay away from religion and stay away from politics,” 50 told an audience at the West Hollywood premiere.

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper then joked about Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, poking fun at their falls from grace after embracing Trump.

“That’s how Kanye f–ked up. Then, Nicki said some s–t. It feels crazy, but it is very accurate,” 50 equipped.

Given his long history of saying he has no desire to be affiliated with the Trump brand, news that 50 linked up with Don Jr. sparked negative reactions across the internet.

Former Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden was among the critics blasting 50 for reportedly agreeing to hit the stage for MAGA elites.

Darden, 51, exclaimed, “I think it’s wack. I think it’s trash, and I know y’all don’t need the money.”

Ebro calls out 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland for performing at Donald Trump Jr.’s members-only MAGA club on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary pic.twitter.com/rDb2Tt7ja8 — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) June 30, 2026

The outrage directed at 50 was also prevalent on social media. One Instagram user wrote, “That is why I say, sometimes the color is never black or white, it is green. We raise them up to kick us in the teeth.”

“Yes, [50 Cent], we are mad because we don’t support fascists and you shouldn’t either! Very disappointing to hear,” expressed another frustrated fan.

He caught more online heat when someone commented, “Already wealthy and still selling out,” while one commenter maintained, “He’s definitely MAGA. Always has been.”

Additionally, wisecracks started flying at 50 Cent’s expense. One person quipped, “He will forever be known as 47 Cent now,” a nickname playing off Trump being the 47th President of the United States.

“Damn, now he’s 25 Cent (adjusted for inflation),” joked another amateur comedian with a reference to the high cost of living under the Trump administration. Meanwhile, a Fiddy supporter warned, “Don’t do it, 50.”