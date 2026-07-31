‘It Got Weird’: 50 Cent Says His Success Sparked a Behind-the-Scenes Battle with ‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp

No doubt, “Power” has brought 50 Cent much success since he started the drama series — and later its spinoffs — in 2014.

He isn’t the creator of the hit series that ran for six seasons, but he did spearhead the four spinoffs that came after.

Still 50 clashed with the network and the showrunner before and after his exit from the show.

50 Cent gives breakdown of behind the scenes rift with ‘Power’ creator Courtney Kemp. (Photos: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)



50 Cent and “Power” creator Courtney Kemp have repeatedly clashed online over who deserves credit for running the hit show. — and who really ran it.

Over the years, the New York native has shared his frustration with Starz over the series’ network leaking episodes of “Power” before their scheduled air time. This led to his decision to not renew his contract with them in 2022.

‘The F—k Is He Talking About?’: 50 Cent Fires Back at Omari Hardwick’s Claims He Was Sold a Lie About His ‘Power’ Character, Ghost

In 2016, he blasted her on social media for keeping a frontal nudity scene of him in the show without his knowledge. Kemp later revealed that 50 Cent’s outburst was staged for marketing purposes and said he was fully aware of it. She even said they had a close bond.

But according to the “Many Men” rapper, there was real conflict behind the scenes with Kemp. In a July 30 interview with GQ, he insinuated that ego was the cause of their rift.

He said, “Look, at some points, when people have success for the first time in their career, sometimes they need it to be all theirs, right? So, the difficult thing is if they have their success for the first time and it’s a 50 Cent show, it is a 50 Cent show.”

I didn’t let her do GHOST dirty. Tonight at 12 Raising Kanan/ FIGHTLAND 💣BOOM💨 https://t.co/WtNREs32V0 pic.twitter.com/XqjmzvOLji — 50cent (@50cent) July 30, 2026

Not only did 50 Cent play the series villain, Kanan, but the “Power” story was also based in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York, where 50 Cent is from. On top of that, he made the theme song of the show and he is the executive producer.

“Everything is 50 Cent tied to the show,” he further explained, “The music is playing 50 Cent. It got awkward for the writer. For the showrunner. Because she felt like it was registering as a 50 Cent show instead of her show.”

50 Cent said things started to change with Kemp.

“It got weird with her behaviors and the things that was going on behind the scenes with her,” he said.

According to him, Kemp even had disagreements with the show’s lead actor, Omari Hardwick.

“He was feeling like he was the lead and the star of the show,” 50 said. “So she was having a problem with anybody who was leading the show because she felt like it was her show, like it was hers. And it was her show, rightfully as a writer, but he is the star of the show.”

50 Cent said Kemp’s initial desire was to kill Kanan and Hardwick’s character, Ghost, off around the same time. But he disagreed with that idea and suggested that Kanan be killed off first.

Kanan’s death ended up occurring in season 5 during a shootout with police. Ghost died the next season from a bullet wound caused by his own son Tyriq.

When asked if he agreed with Ghost‘ dying’s exit, he said, “I wouldn’t have killed him. The s—t could still been running if it was right now.”

50 explained, “It just was creative decision that she made because she was not feeling him no more. It turned into almost hatred to him feeling like that.”

His breakdown of what happened behind the scenes caused a frenzy among “Power” fans who didn’t want the show to end.

One person said, “Man she almost cost us a great show. Thanks to you for saving the show.”

Another said, “N—a Omari had the nerve to take his anger out on Fif when Fif the one kept you on that long #getthestrap.”

Initially Hardwick blamed 50 and pay issues on his exit from “Power.” Now that fans have confirmation of what they already suspected, they thanked 50 for protecting the brand.

“I’m glad he finally addressed what we knew for years,” said one fan. Another noted, “The man is still in full war mode with Courtney Kemp years later. Omari, the fans, everybody got an opinion… but Fif is out here protecting the brand and stacking new seasons at the same time. Power universe never dies.”

Still, most would love to see Hardwick back on screen as Ghost: “You can bring him back, never saw a body,” posted one X user.

In 2024 at the Uninterrupted Film Festival, Hardwick spoke about his disappointment in the outcome of “Power.”

Ghost began as a former drug dealer attempting to reinvent himself into a businessman. But as the storyline progressed, he continued to engage in more criminal activities.

Hardwick said he felt bad for the audience because they were “sold a lie” and wondered if Kemp and Jackson were “fielding these questions” he would get from fans about the show’s ending.

50 Cent hit back on social media, writing, “This [ninja emoji] is a strange bird. The f**k is he talking about, [raised-eyebrow emoji] I never done nothing but look out for him. If he needed something I gave it to him. I understand now, that sh*t didn’t matter.”

He later deleted the response. Meanwhile, Kemp never publicly responded to Hardwick.

In 2021, she exited Starz and Lionsgate to sign a multi-year eight-figure deal with Netflix. Though she remains an executive producer for “Power” and its spinoffs, she became more hands-off with writing.

Although 50 Cent ended his deal with Starz, he hasn’t completely moved on. He recently signed a licensing deal to bring the original “Power” to Netflix internationally this November through Lionsgate Television.

This week, he also announced his new British boxing drama, “Fightland,” at Starz, where he also serves as an executive producer. He also has a non-exclusive, multi-project broadcast deal with Fox Entertainment.