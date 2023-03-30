‘I Might Be Looking at Another Mr. Moore’: ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows Off Her New Boo In Season 15 Trailer, and Fans Say It Looks Promising

It’s time to grab some wine and popcorn because the Georgia peaches are back.

Bravo recently dropped the trailer for season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and fans have so much to look forward to, from messy fights to friendships and newfound love.

The trailer for ‘RHOA’ season 15 has arrived. (left to right): Sanya Richards-Ross, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, and Kandi Burruss (Pictured: @drewsidora/Instagram)

One scene, in particular, showed an interesting romance between Kenya Moore and an unknown man. In it, she can be seen showing the ladies a photo of a dapper-looking man dressed in a suit.

“I might be looking at another Mr. Moore,” the former Miss USA winner said in her confessional.

According to LoveBscott, Moore is dating a “rich white man” she was introduced to by her friend on the show, Monyetta Shaw, the ex-fiance of singer Ne-Yo.

While the information about Moore’s new love interest was kept to a minimum, fans quickly learned that her co-star, Marlo Hampton, allegedly hooked up with him.

“I went on a date with him before,” she said. “He popped my cherry.”

Moore has embarked on numerous relationships throughout her time on the show. Though she lives her life as a single woman, the 52-year-old is currently still married to her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

The two married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2019. The former couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

Fans also witnessed Hampton involved in several screaming matches with Moore, Drew Sidora, and Kandi Burruss.

The beginning of the trailer also features a clip of Burruss snapping on Hampton for reasons unknown.

“The only reason why I’m crying right now is cause I can’t f—–g choke your a– b—h,” Burruss said to Hampton.

Kandi and Kenya about to bust some heads to the white meat 😂😂😂 — Big Phat Jenny (@SimiraNB) March 30, 2023

One fan seemed excited to witness Burruss, and Moore’s storylines unfold, writing, “Kandi and Kenya about to bust some heads to the white meat.”

Another storyline that “RHOA” is shedding light on is the romance between Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member, Martell Holt.

Nearly one minute into the trailer, viewers were introduced to a shirtless Holt as Whitfield’s voice can be heard saying, “You, me, OnlyFans?”

While Holt is Whitfield’s current love interest, he was also shown in a scene with Moore. However, their encounter looked anything but friendly. It appeared as if Holt said something offensive to Moore because she began yelling as Whitfield stood in front of her boo in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

“What did you say to this black queen standing in front of you?” Moore said, before calling Holt an “a–hole.”

A few “RHOA” OGs, such as Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow, are also set to make a return, along with a few new faces, including entrepreneur and NFL wife Akilah Coleman.

This season will also focus on Sidora and her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, attending couples therapy even though it was revealed that he had moved out of their bedroom.

The final clip centered around the couple’s current separation and ends with Sidora being put on the spot in her confession, where she finally spoke out about her pending divorce.

“I can’t do this,” Sidora said just as the trailer closed.

A few individuals couldn’t hide their excitement for the season and believe season 15 will be an epic one. “Catch me front row. EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK”

Fans can prepare to witness what’s about to go down on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. EST on the Bravo network.