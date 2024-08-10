‘Just Lip Sync’: Kandi Burruss Catches Heat From Xscape Fans Calling Her Botched High-Not a ‘Hot Mess’

SWV and Xscape have been ripping up stages on their “The Queens of R&B” tour, reminding people of why those two groups were at the top of the game in the ’90s.

Throughout the summer, both have made headlines as the key vocalists in the groups tugged at people’s heartstrings, singing fan-favorite songs.

Coko Clemons from SWV blew people away, creating a viral moment when she hit the high note in her Grammy-nominated cover of Patti LaBelle’s song “If Only You Knew.”

Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her daughter Heiress also captured the crowd singing the group’s 1993 hit “Understanding” as the mommy and daughter opened the song with the little songstress singing former group member LaTocha Scott’s part.

Kandi Burruss Catches Heat From Xscape Fans Calling Her Botched High-Not a ‘Hot Mess’ (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Now Kandi Burruss is in the headlines. But not for the same reasons as the other ladies on the tour. During a stop of the tour, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star attempted to hit the high note on Xscape’s 1998 hit song “My Little Secret.”

After belting out the wrong key or note, fans took to social media to clown the singer-songwriter for not quite getting it right.

The Its_Onsite platform posted it for its 1.2 million Instagram followers to weigh in.

“Notes dont hit the same when you get older yall be hating,” one person wrote. “Well guess what her non singing ssa STILL CASHING THEM CHECKS BABY! Hell Mariah cant sing as well as she used to but ima still listen to boffum.”

Another person added, “Kandi has never been a great singer but i think she’s at the age where it’s ok to just lip sync.”

A third comment said, “Yeah they making us not like the song nomo.”

A fourth person commented, “Kandi sounds a hot mess! Sometimes it’s time to say goodbye! Baby it’s over let it go!”

An X user posted, “Kandi burruss cannot sing to me i’m sorry. atleast not leading a song. keep her in the background please.” Another said, “Please retire immediately.”

Some people were upset with the person in the audience yelling out and encouraging her on. But die-hard fans chalked it up to her just having a bad day.

“She still sounds better than me sooooo,” someone wrote, as another commented, “She might have been having a bad day. Gotta rest those vocal cords.”

One fan paid the viral video no mind and was excited to see the Old Lady Gang restaurateur perform those hits that people think she can no longer pull off.

“On my way to see one of the all-time greatest housewives and songwriters hit whistle notes live… kandi burruss i luv u” the person posted.

A viral clip of a bad note does not cast a shadow on her decorated career nor the summer series that was birthed out of the groups’ 2021 “Verzuz” performance and Bravo TV reality show.

Reviews of the tour have been great, with Syracuse.com saying it was “filled with nostalgia” and calling each of the women, including Burruss, “powerhouses” who showed off “their vocal abilities.”

The Mercury News also spotlighted the ladies of Xscape specifically, stating, “They sounded terrific in their own individual spotlights,” which included Burruss’ “Secret” moment.

The tour, which also included acts like 702, the OMG Girlz, Total, and Mya, started on June 27 and has crisscrossed the country, transporting people back to the era when girls used spritz in their hair, loved Timberland boots, and rocked baggy pants.

The last day of the tour is Aug. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, California, and reports state that there will be a second season of the reality show — despite Lelee Lyons from SWV denying that report.