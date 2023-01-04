‘I Do Not Like Martell for Her’: Sheree Whitfield Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday, But All Fans Can Talk About Is Her Relationship with Martell Holt

Though many have questioned the intentions of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt, it looks like he and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield are serious about each other, as the two were seen in multiple pictures together for Whitfield’s 53rd birthday.

The She by Sheree designer recently uploaded several photos that show her in a bubblegum pink jumpsuit out at brunch surrounded by close friends and family. Going through her photos, viewers can clearly see Holt alongside Whitfield in not one, but six different pictures.

Both reality stars can be seen smiling gleefully in every single one of their photos together.

Sheree Whitfield and Martell Holt (@shereewhitfield/Instagram)

Three hours after Whitfield’s upload, The Shade Room re-posted her photos to its Instagram page, where fans still seemed a little weary of the couple’s relationship.

“They still in this fake relationship?”



“Her and Martell holding on strong to this storyline…”



“I do not like Martell for her”



Whitfield and Holt first sparked dating rumors in July 2022, after they were spotted holding hands during a midday stroll. In an interview with TMZ, Whitfield later confirmed their relationship without diving deep into the seriousness of it all.

However, Holt’s intentions were quickly questioned by Whitfiled’s ‘RHOA’ cast member Kandi Burruss, who expressed some concerns surrounding their relationship after Holt went on a date with one of Burruss’ friends from another reality show and made it a critical mission for them to have their photos taken.

According to Burruss, “A friend of mine who is on another reality show hit me up to go out on a date with him and Blaze and was like, ‘Oh, could you have another table open for us because we’re gonna have somebody taking our pictures and videos so they can post it?’ ”

“I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like, you know, where she’s being used for publicity,” Burruus shared with social media entertainment website The Neighborhood Talk.

Despite the critics and naysayers, Holt and Whitfield are being spotted together, perhaps in some form of a relationship.