‘The World’s Longest Divorce!’: Kenya Moore Gives Update on Her Pending Divorce from Marc Daly and Why She Didn’t Give Cynthia Bailey Any Advice

Reality TV alum Cynthia Bailey from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is going to be okay following a second divorce, according to her best friend Kenya Moore.

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey (Pictured: @kenya/Instagram)

Moore was the latest guest on the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” after show, where she was asked about giving Bailey any advice regarding her recent divorce from television personality Mike Hill.

“No, I think she’s got it.” Moore said.

The 51-year-old continued to explain that while she and Bailey did in fact discuss the divorce, there was no need for advice on Moore’s end because Bailey “will be okay.”

“You know we talked through it. I knew things that were going on before a lot of other people, and I think she’s gonna be okay. I mean she’s Cynthia Bailey! She’s Cynthia cheekbones Bailey, okay; she’ll be okay!”

Bailey and Hill confirmed their separation in October 2022 after two years of marriage. In a joint Instagram post, the two wrote:

“No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”



While their post rejected any forms of infidelity, Bailey’s initial claim for the divorce was due to Hill’s “inappropriate adulterous relations,” a claim later retracted.

In a statement for TMZ, Bailey’s lawyer, Daniel Meachum, said, “The sole reason for the pending divorce is due to only irreconcilable differences. An amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associates.”

Claims regarding Hill’s act of infidelity might have dropped off, however, the sportscaster has admitted to cheating on not one, but both of his ex-wives before Bailey.

The former supermodel and Hill went public with their relationship in 2018, were engaged by July 2019 and married on Oct. 10, 2020.

Just as Bailey and Hill are no strangers to divorce, neither is Moore, who is currently going through one herself with estranged husband Marc Daly, with whom she shares her 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn. Moore told Cohen that she is going through “the world’s longest divorce.”

Moore filed for divorce back in 2021 and stated in court documents obtained by RadarOnline that she had been living, “in a bonfire state of separation” since 2019 and that their relationship was, “irretrievably broken.”

This particular divorce has been in the works for nearly two years and while it was first announced that the reasoning behind its hold up was due to the pair not being able to be on one accord regarding assets such as their shared Georgia home child support, Moore revealed the real reason to Andy Cohen during RHOA’s season 14 reunion back in September.

“He’s not asking for anything at this point. It’s just at a standstill so until we get a trial or settle, it’s still going to go on.”

Though she may not be officially off the market, Moore is not letting that stop her from enjoying a few dates. She confessed to Cohen on Wednesday night that she is in fact dating, however, it’s “nothing serious.”