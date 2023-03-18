‘She’s Still Hurt’: Tiffany Haddish Posts Glamour Pics While Indirectly Wishing Common a ‘Happy Birthday’ and Mentioning the Exes Who ‘Broke’ Her Heart

Tiffany Haddish shared some glamour shots featuring her slimmed-down figure on Instagram, but the post sends a subtle shoutout to her ex-boyfriends.

The “Girls Trip” actress wore a long black and white hooded gown with long sleeves in one picture and a gold sleeveless gown with maroon and purple highlights in another.

In the caption, she mentioned her past exes who “broke” her heart.

Tiffany Haddish poses for Instagram. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish / Instagram)

“Putting in the work for the billion dollars,” she wrote on March 16. “Oh and happy birthday to all my ex’s. Especially the ones that broke my heart, cause now I can’t give myself to just anyone, but I can get rich and successful with whoever figures out how to truly Love me unconditionally.”

Haddish concluded, “GOOD LUCK MEN I know for a fact all Love comes with CONDITIONS ESPECIALLY ROMANTIC LOVE. I want generational Love. #sheready.”

Fans complimented how “beautiful” and “stunning” she looked in the comments, including one who said, “C’mon Tiff.”

But many believe her caption was aimed at one of her exes in particular, actor Common, who celebrated his 51st birthday earlier this week. The two dated during the pandemic after meeting while filming 2019’s “The Kitchen.”

Haddish said she wouldn’t date the “Glory” rapper at first because of his dating history during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

She eventually gave in, and the two were a couple for around a year before breaking up in November 2021, reportedly over their busy schedules, according to Common.

She said she was disappointed he revealed details about their relationship during an appearance on “Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored.”

“I miss him,” Haddish said. “I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any relationship, intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it.”

Days after the breakup, Common wished Haddish a Happy birthday” on Instagram, and fans called her “petty” for returning the favor in 2022.

Believing Haddish’s latest post was about the Grammy-winning recording artist, a few individuals brought his rumored new love interest, Jennifer Hudson, into the mix.

Hudson wished Common a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post on March 13, which fans called her “soft launch” of their relationship.

“Our ex-common already moved on to Jennifer Hudson. He moves on when things go south sis.”

“She’s still hurt.”

“That part. We love you. God is reserving someone for you that will make all of what you went through worth it.”

“Some folks are not meant to be coupled up!!”

Haddish is currently working on “Girls Trip 2” with returning cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith.