‘He Just Doesn’t Hit Like Franklin Does’: Fans Say Damson Idris Has Lost His Edge Since Dating Lori Harvey Following Joke About Him Being Her Uber Driver

The popular catchphrase “it’s giving what it’s supposed to give” does not seem to apply to Damson Idris and Lori Harvey’s relationship, according to disapproving fans.

The actor and model confirmed their romance on social media in January, and already, people are convinced that their romantic attachment is doing more damage than good to Idris’ stock with his female admirers.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

For starters, there are dozens of fans holding firm to the belief that the “Snowfall” star and Harvey only became an item to boost their visibility. The same claims were made about the 26-year-old while she was dating Michael B. Jordan.

And then there is the recent snapshot of the U.K. native she shared in her Instagram Story that has fans expressing the same doubt.

In it, Idris is shown wearing black jeans, a black sweater with an American flag on the front, and a pair of black sunglasses as he is seated behind the wheel of a vehicle. Harvey jokingly captioned the post, “My fine a– Uber driver.”

There really is not much to the photo, or Idris’ appearance for that matter. While some fans began comparing him to his “Snowfall” character Franklin Saint, other commentators suggested he looked much better before he began dating Harvey.

“He’s about to ride her straight to her next relationship.”

“He was FIONE in snowfall. Either she stressing him out or his level of comfort is now on Jay-Z..”

“Is it just me or does damson look real regular… like he just doesn’t hit like Franklin does… Franklin fine.”

“How is he so fine on Snowfall and swaggy but every single time it’s with Lori he seems lame? She’s ruining him.”

Why it look like Lori Harvey be granting a Make-A-Wish wish when she with Damson Idris 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/50pMEE3P3V — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) February 16, 2023

Catching a glimpse of Idris and Harvey has become a task for photographers and social media users chomping at the chance to comment on the pair.

Most recently, rumors of a breakup cropped up after “Swarm” viewers noticed Idris and Harvey had not been spotted out together since his steamy sex scene with Chlöe Bailey.

He seemingly addressed talk of a breakup when he shared a video of him and Harvey, proving they were still going strong.

Idris previously stated that he’d much rather keep his private life private. As a result, he opted not to discuss the relationship in any significant detail or address any speculation about his love life in interviews.

In a new cover story for Complex, the 31-year-old opened up about the challenge of keeping the romance under wraps.

“It is tough to keep those things a secret, but you know, our lives are under a magnifying glass. And people need to understand that people are people. People in the public eye are people,” he told the outlet. “As I said, its great and life it great.”

However, similar to Jordan — who has long been notoriously private about his relationships prior to Harvey — Idris alluded to the growth being a catalyst behind his decision to share snippets of him and his girlfriend with fans.

“I guess I’m just growing. I’m just learning,” Idris explained. “I’m not letting certain things affect me and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media. Sometimes you may do different things. Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn.”

One thing is for certain, fans will be watching and waiting to see if his relationship with Harvey outlasts her previous romance with the star of “Creed III” and the others who preceded Jordan.