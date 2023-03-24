‘In Other Words, the Contract Is Still Active’: Damson Idris Shuts Down Rumors That There’s Trouble Between Him and Girlfriend Lori Harvey After Steamy Sex Scene with Chlöe Bailey

Fans of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been buzzing about a possible breakup between the two, but the British actor seemingly has put an end to the hearsay.

An Instagram page called @gossipofthecitytea reposted a black-and-white video that the 31-year-old uploaded on his Instagram story that showed him next to Harvey.

Damson Idris makes his debut with model Lori Harvey. (Photo: @damsonidris/Instagram.)

Although it is unclear when Idris posted the video, because it is no longer on his page, fans have suggested that this means the two, who reportedly have been dating for three months, are still going strong.

“In other words, the contract is still active. Carry on”



“That’s why Mf’s need to stay outta ppl business”



“All these assumptions smh misery truly does love company”



Idris’ solo attendance at the NAACP Image Awards and at the Los Angeles premiere of his new show “Swarm” heavily ignited separation rumors, especially since Harvey accompanied him on the red carpet at the premiere of the sixth and final season of FX’s hit show “Snowfall.”

After word about a potential split started making its way around, several fans jokingly inferred that the British native’s hot and heavy sex scene with pop star Chlöe Bailey could have played a part in a possible breakup.

“I bet this movie scene caused it,” one fan on Twitter wrote, attached with a clip of the intimate scene.

I bet this movie scene caused it pic.twitter.com/ESHsLlVHsh — Rocky (@Rocky_Emi) March 24, 2023

“I knew it won’t last 6months,” another user said.

Harvey and Idris turned heads back in November after being spotted together at different outings. However, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until January after the “Outside the Wire” star shouted out the SKN by LH founder for her 26th birthday.

In one of his photos, viewers can see him kissing the model’s cheek as his hands wrapped around her waist.

Before Idris, Harvey dated “Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan for a little over a year. The two quickly became a fan-favorite couple and broke the hearts of many after it was revealed that they separated.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has also been intimately tied to rapper Future, music mogul Diddy and his son Justin Combs — though she recently denied ever dating a father and son during an interview with Adrienne Bailon.

Harvey was also previously engaged to a popular Dutch soccer player, Memphis Depay.

While there has been a lot of talk about the status of her and Idris’ relationship, fans believe that the actor’s video is enough proof to still link them together romantically.