‘I Was Not In a Good Space’: Cynthia Bailey Says She Refuses to Watch Her Season of ‘RHUGT,’ Recalls Battling Marital Issues with Ex Mike Hill While Filming

Cynthia Bailey believes that she deserves another chance at “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” due to her unfulfilled experience.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum sat down with Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM and explained why she didn’t enjoy her week-long vacation in Turks and Caicos nearly two years ago.

Bailey openly admitted she was “dealing with some things” while filming, including menopause and other obstacles that currently make it difficult for her to watch the season because she does not want to relive it all over again.

“Looking back, I actually didn’t watch the show ’cause I just couldn’t watch because it was just too hard to watch when I was really really just not in a good place with my friend,” she explained. “So I just couldn’t relive it twice.”

One main reason Bailey didn’t have the best time in Turks and Caicos was due to the rising drama in her marriage with her now-ex-husband, Mike Hill.

“I was starting to have issues in my marriage, so I was not a good — I was not in a good space,” she said.

Bailey and Hill married in October 2020 after meeting on “The Steve Harvey Show” back in 2018. Their relationship and engagement were highlighted on “RHOA,” but their happily ever after didn’t last long.

The former couple revealed that they were separating in October 2022, just two days after their two-year anniversary. Their divorce was swiftly finalized a month after the filing was made.

“RHUGT” season 1 premiered on Nov. 16, 2021, and featured seven iconic housewives such as Bailey and her “RHOA” bestie Kenya Moore, who the host accused of ‘not having her back.”

“So when I was approached about the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ and I found out Kenya was approached as well, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is going to be so much fun, this is going to be so easy. Because ‘Atlanta”s, like, not an easy show to do.”

Bailey confessed that her expectations for the paid vacation were “set too high,” noting that she expected herself and Moore to be the “Thelma & Louise” of the bunch. Sadly, her imaginative plans weren’t met, and the 56-year-old’s feelings were hurt.

“But when I got there it didn’t really happen that way and it just hurt my feelings so we just got into this space and then I just didn’t feel included,” she explained.

While on the trip, the mother of one had an abrupt feud with Moore, which heavily affected her time on the show.

Viewers watched as tension began brewing on “RHUGT” after Bailey revealed to Moore that she felt neglected due to the Miss USA winner not defending her in certain situations with the other ladies.

This caused the two women to become estranged from each other for some time, with questions about their friendship up in the air.

However, a recent selfie of the two “RHOA” icons at Giudice’s wedding in 2022 made fans believe they were back in each other’s good graces. Both ladies have also spoken highly of the other in recent interviews.

Once Bailey reflected on her headspace while filming “RHUGT,” Bailey said she thought doing the “RHUGT” was “going to be the easiest money I make in my life and it’s going to be so much fun.”

The runway model said she realized taking a vacation at that time wasn’t in her best interest but suggested she would love to be offered the opportunity again.

“I almost feel like I’m owed a do-over at this point because I was just like, what you guys saw was just … I just had a lot going on,” said Bailey.

Season one of “RHUGT” has ended but season 3 is on its way featuring “RHOA” alum Porsha Williams and “RHOP” cast mates Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant.

Fans can watch the first three episodes of the new season now on Peacock.