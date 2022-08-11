‘Yes, My Girls Back Together’: Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey’s Selfie Together Touched Fans Hearts After the Two Experienced Unexpected Friendship Drama

Various “Housewives” attended “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Teresa Giudice’s wedding, but a certain former bestie reunion caught fans by surprise in the best possible way.

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey selfied it up together while at their fellow “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star’s wedding.

Kenya Moore (left) and Cynthia Bailey (right). (Photo: @kenya/Instagram)

“#Queens” Kenya captioned the photo.

Fans of the two ladies couldn’t help but reminisce on their friendship while celebrating the seemingly harmonious picture.

“I’m happy to see these two queens again”



“Yess my girls are back together”

“Reconciliation between two strong and beautiful black women Kenya and Cynthia!”

Tension first began to form between Cynthia and Kenya during their time on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in Turks and Caicos back in 2021 after Cynthia expressed feeling neglected by Kenya due to the Miss USA winner not sticking up for Cynthia in certain situations.

As the trip came to a close, Cynthia decided to confront Kenya on her issue in hopes of mending the situation, however she felt as though Kenya “shut her down.”

“When I walked out of her room, I think there was a part of my heart that just kind of closed up,” Cynthia explained in her confessional.

“She didn’t see all of the times I had her back,” Kenya declared in hers.

Though attempts were made after filming wrapped, Cynthia and Kenya both felt as though the friendship was never the same moving forward.

In March 2022 on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Cynthia discussed her relationship with Kenya, stating she will “always have love in my heart for Kenya.”



“You know relationships. … Friendships go up and down, and it’s really tough. … I’ve learned to maintain healthy relationships when you work together on a platform. I love Kenya, I will always have love for her, but we are not where we used to be.”

Although their relationship isn’t where it used to be, Kenya confessed during her recent interview with Andy Cohen in May that she and Cynthia are in “a better place.”

“We’re talking, she invited me to something the other day so we’re in a better place.”

Kenya and Cynthia have been friends for years. While their dynamic might have shifted, it’s obvious the two still have a strong love toward each other.