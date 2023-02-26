‘You Stole Somebody’s Man’: Candiace Dillard Confronts Porsha Williams, Accuses Her of Dating Husband Simon Guobadia While He Was Married to Ex-Wife Falynn Pina

The official trailer for season 3 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand” has been released, and it looks like a confrontation is about to go down.

Things got really intense between former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, 41, and “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett, 36.

Porsha Williams. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram.)

Midway into the trailer, viewers can see the eight women sitting around a table as Dillard Bassett asked Williams to explain the timeline between her and her now husband, Simon Guobadia. She believes Williams stole Guobadia from his ex-wife Falynn Pina.

“Y’all became friends and two minutes later you and her husband was dating,” Dillard stated, “you stole somebody’s man.”

After watching the trailer, fans expressed excitement to see two clap-back queens go head to head.

“The dynamic between Porsha and Candiace is going to be epic I just wanna know who’s gonna have the better read. Moneys on Candiace”

“Porsha probably left Atlanta to avoid getting questioned about stealing someone’s husband and she still got called out here.”

“I’m so here for Candiace telling Porsha she is a side chick from the century basically.”

“Porsha and Candiace!!! Finally some entertainment!”

Bassett seemingly defending Pina may come as a shock due to their history of conflict. After news broke that Pina and Guobadia were separating, the “Drive Back” singer shared a shady message on Twitter. Fans immediately assumed it was directed at the former “RHOA” supporting member.

“I’m starting to believe these girls go on reality TV just so they can get divorced,” tweeted Dillard.

Pina and Guobadia announced their messy split in April 2021, just one month before Williams and Guobadia revealed that they were engaged. Many fans expressed confusion at this pairing because they had only been together for one month prior, and Pina was the one who introduced them.

The newlyweds were introduced during season 13 of “RHOA” while he and Pina were still married. There were allegations that Guobadia cheated on his ex-wife with Williams.

However, the businessman has publicly stated it was Pina who was unfaithful to him and had become pregnant with her lover, Jaylynn Banks, while they were still married.

Since then, Guobadia and Williams have officially tied the knot, and Pina and Banks embarked on a public relationship that recently ended for unknown reasons.