‘There Were So Many Red Flags from the Beginning’: Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm Their Split After Video of Mike with Another Woman Circulated on Social Media, Fans Chime In

Another marriage has fallen by the wayside. Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are breaking up after two years of marriage.

On Oct. 12, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the sports anchor shared a joint post on Instagram announcing their split.

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey announce they have filed for divorce after two years of marriage. (Photo: @itsmikehill/Instagram, @cynthiabailey/Instagram)

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they wrote in the caption, attached with a stunning photo of the couple.

“No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

The statement continued, “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends, and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.”

The post closed by thanking everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

Fans flooded their comments with supporting messages about how genuine and honest the two were.

“Love y’all and I appreciate all I’ve learned from your vulnerability and genuineness.

“Only GOD can judge you. Block out ANY noise that ain’t from HIM!!!!!

“Sending you both love and positivity.”

“I wish happiness for each of you. What a beautiful tribute to your journey ….”

“Got love for both of y’all bro. I admire the fact that you both took a chance at love again in the middle of your life. That takes courage and faith. (Who do i talk to about a refund on the wedding gift?)”

Bailey and Hill went public with their relationship in 2018 and were engaged by July 2019. They wed in a lavish ceremony in Georgia on Oct. 10, 2020. Fans initially speculated there was trouble after both parties failed to acknowledge their anniversary on Instagram. Many also noticed the model no longer goes by Cynthia Bailey-Hill in her Instagram bio. There’s also a viral video of a woman holding on to Hill like a “human pole” circulating online.

Sources close to the former couple say they “have been having issues for a while and tried working on things but weren’t able to come to a resolution,” reports ET Online.

But over on Twitter fans are mentioning the red flags they’ve noticed since the pair began dating. Some moments were captured during the reality star’s time on “RHOA,” while others were noted in Hill’s memoir, “Open Mike.”

One person said, “Soooo Cynthia Bailey and Mike hill split up… I’m not surprised and I’ve seen the red flags on the show.”

Soooo Cynthia Bailey and Mike hill split up… I’m not surprised and I’ve seen the red flags on the show. — ✨💖Princess Brea✨💖 (@_QueenofPINK) October 11, 2022

A second person wrote, “Ummm. Let me get this straight…Am I surprised Mike Hill was out partying last night, while Cynthia Bailey removes Hill from her last name in n IG…Nope! Never thought the marriage would last! There were so many red flags from the beginning.”

Ummm 🤔 let me get this straight…Am I surprised Mike Hill was out partying last night, while Cynthia Bailey removes Hill from her last name in n IG…



Nope! Never thought the marriage would last! There were so many red flags 🚩from the beginning. #MikeHill #CynthiaBailey #RHOA — TheOfficialSkoolBoi (@Skool_boi) October 11, 2022

In response to someone who asked what were the signs, one woman said, “He had women he’d slept with as well as other claiming platonic friendships with. Cyn said she was ok with truly that never is the case.”

He had women he'd slept with as well as other claiming platonic friendships with. Cyn said she was ok with truly that never is the case — EmpressNic (@Empress_Nal) October 11, 2022

A fourth person noted that Bailey also failed to notice red flags prior to marrying her first husband, Peter Thomas. During season 3 of “RHOA,” the wine connoisseur’s mother and sister attempted to hold up their wedding day in 2010.

They wrote, “This news of #CynthiaBailey is not shocker in the least, she seems to ignore her tribe and the red flags in front of her. Literally her mom and sister hid the marriage certificate the first time around w/ Peter and she still got married, if that’s not a sign idk what is.”

This news of #CynthiaBailey is not shocker in the least, she seems to ignore her tribe and the red flags in front of her. Literally her mom and sister hid the marriage certificate the first time around w/ Peter and she still got married, if that’s not a sign idk what is 💯 — 🌶 The Hot Tamale 🌶 (@AllThtJazzzz) October 11, 2022

On the Bravo show and in his memoir, Hill admitted to cheating on both of his ex-wives. The father of two has also been accused of sending nude photos to a woman on social media — a tactic he used during his previous marriages.

Bailey initially expressed concern about their future, especially after the 52-year-old revealed he was never in love with either woman. After announcing her departure from “RHOA” in September, skeptics were convinced she left the show for Hill after she told Page Six she wanted to “protect” her marriage and him.