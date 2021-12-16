‘Cynthia is Just Jealous’: Kenya Moore Reacts to Cynthia Bailey’s Remarks of Their Estranged Friendship

Kenya Moore disclosed during an episode of Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” –formerly known as “Real Housewives All-Stars” — that her costar and estranged friend Cynthia Bailey is jealous of her bond with the other women from the show.

The housewives crossover series currently stars Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer from “Real Housewives of New York,” “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kyle Richards.

Kenya Moore claims Cynthia Bailey is jealous of her relationships with other “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” costars when trying to make amends following ongoing clash during the series. Photo:@kenya @cynthiabailey/Instagram

In last week’s episode, Bailey tried to make amends with Moore following the pair’s ongoing clash throughout the season. The friends’ disagreements stemmed from Bailey feeling that Moore didn’t stick up for her in certain situations.

At the same time, Moore claimed that the star was emotional and complained during their eight-day getaway. Things came to a head when Bailey tried to address the situation during the final day of their trip in hopes of keeping their friendship intact when the women returned to Atlanta.

When Moore informed Bailey she wasn’t interested in having the conversation because she didn’t want to end the vacation on a sour note, the star became emotional. Bailey expressed during a confessional, “She shut me down and told me she doesn’t have time for this. When I walked out of her room, I think there was a part of my heart that just kinda closed up.” She also added this trip made her learn she had to re-evaluate her friendship with Moore.

On the other hand, Moore claimed the breakdown of her relationship with Bailey didn’t come from the star feeling unsupported but rather her jealousy of the bonds she built with the other women from the series.

Moore said in a confessional, “You know, it’s interesting because on my show, I’m usually the one that’s being pushed out from the friend circle. But here, I’m vibing with everyone. I’m finally feeling like people can see who I really am. And they like me. I think that Cynthia is just jealous because she’s not really vibing with these women.”

In addition to Moore’s claims, Bailey would later admit in the show to her costars Kyle Richards and Melissa Gorga that she did feel jealous of the model’s newly formed friendships because she never had to fight to get her attention.

She said, “I’ve just never had to fight for Kenya’s attention before because, in our group of girls, she doesn’t have that many friends.” It is unclear where Moore and Bailey’s current relationship stands.

