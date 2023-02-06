‘Child Apologize to His Wife’: Ne-Yo’s Alleged Mistress Speaks Out After Getting Pregnant During His Marriage to Crystal Smith

The ink on Ne-Yo’s finalized divorce documents has barely dried, and already his reputation is being put through the wringer again.

Six months ago, the R&B crooner’s wife of six years, Crystal Smith, publicly announced the separation while accusing him of cheating with multiple women and fathering another child. Ne-Yo and Smith share three children, Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6, Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and daughter Isabella Rose, 1. He also shares daughter Madison Grace, 12, and Mason Evan, 11 with his ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw.

Instagram influencer Sade shares a message about her second pregnancy. Photo: Itsbigsade/Instagram

In January, the singer confirmed the rumors that he’d fathered a sixth child, a son named Braiden, with Instagram influencer Sade. At the time that the news broke, fans peeped that Sade was expecting, but had no leads as to who the unborn child’s father might be. That all changed on Feb. 5 when she uploaded a photo from her maternity shoot with a caption that struck a nerve with social media users.

In it, Sade is wearing a nude/mauve colored dress as she cradles her growing belly. Her caption began, “Angel of mine —— [brown heart emoji] Coming to terms with the delicate circumstances, when I felt like I just couldn’t take on another load, especially at the expense of another persons happiness.. sometimes even my own.. wasn’t the easiest decision.”

The soon-to-be-mother of two continued, “However, I have to choose me. Therefore, I have to choose you. The JOY Braiden gives me every day strengthened me & let me know I can do this gracefully.. with love, compassion, and penitence . Patiently awaiting you. Ready for this journey. Ready 4 the lessons & the blessings. I can’t wait to meet you my buttercup!! xoxo MOMMY.”

While the former mistress disabled comments on her posts, it did not stop users from spreading screenshots across social media. In the comments, not an ounce of sympathy or grace was shown to the woman many have deemed a home wrecker. Those comments include:

“No sympathy over here.”

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! You knew what came with another woman’s husband.”

“Girl bye… we don’t wanna hear it! Keep your legs closed to married men. Periodttt.”

“Child apologize to his wife.”

“Side chicks will purposely infiltrate a marriage…and then post pregnancy announcements like career achievements.”

This month, TMZ reported that the quick divorce between the “Good Man” artist and former “Platinum Life” star had been finalized. Details of the settlement include shared custody of their three children, and Ne-Yo will have to pay his ex-wife $12,000 in child support and $5,000 a month in alimony until 2026. The Grammy Award-winning talent will also have to foot the bill for Smith’s moving expenses and her brand-new car.