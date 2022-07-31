‘To Say I’m Heartbroken and Disgusted is an Understatement’: Crystal Smith Blasts Her Husband Ne-Yo for Allegedly Cheating And Calls an End to the Marriage Months After Renewing Their Vows

Crystal Smith recently took to social media to call out her husband, Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith, for allegedly cheating on her with multiple women and confirm that their marriage is over.

Ne-Yo and Crystal began dating in 2014 after meeting during a casting call for his music video. The pair would ultimately get married in 2016 and welcome three children.

Crystal Smith calls out Ne-Yo on social media and claims that the singer has been cheating on her women for years. @itscrystalsmith/Instagram

In the Instagram post shared on July 30, Crystal disclosed in a lengthy statement titled “8 years” that throughout their entire relationship, the “So Sick” singer has stepped out with women that sold their “bodies to him unprotected.”

The 35-year-old wrote, “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement.”

Crystal continued the post by saying that despite her heartbreak, she’s decided to walk away because she doesn’t want to “lie to the public” about their failed relationship.

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith. Photo: itscrystalsmith/Instagram

She said, “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Towards the end of the statement, Crystal asked her followers to stop sending her “videos or information” about Ne-Yo cheating because she claims his actions no longer concern her.

While wishing the “All Because of You” vocalist the best, Crystal wrote, “I ask that you all please stop sending me video or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern….With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

As the post circulated online, many sent well-wishes to Crystal as she attempst to transition into a new life without Ne-Yo.

Crystal’s revelation comes four months after the pair renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas. Despite Crystal’s recent cheating allegations against Ne-Yo, no additional details have been released.