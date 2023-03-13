‘Looks So Much Better’: Wendy Williams Fans Say She Recently Had Breast Reduction After Noticing Her Smaller Chest In New Photo

Fans seem convinced former talk show host Wendy Williams has had a breast reduction based on a photo of the 58-year-old that’s circulating on Instagram.

The picture was shared on “The Wendy Experience” podcast page and later obtained by another page called Sippin’ The Montea. It features Williams seated on a cream-colored sofa. She wore an all-black ensemble paired with black boots and a red coat.

Wendy Williams (Photo: @sippinthemontea/Instagram)



The post’s caption suggested that Williams recently had a breast reduction, which directed fans to notice how much smaller her chest appeared in the photo.

It reads, “If you glance real fast, you’d think this was #QueenLatifah, but it’s actually former talk show host #WendyWilliams, posing for one of the auntiest photos of 2023. Somewhere in between her rehab stints, divorce drama and health dilemmas, she found time to get a breast reduction. She looks well.”

Fans loved Williams’ new look, including one fan who said, “Yes! I just realized that’s what’s different about her, the boobs are downgraded! She looks good.”

“Oh thank God she looks so much better without those huge air bags attached to her chest,” added another.

A third said, “I thought it was some random y woman until I zoomed in! She looks clean and sober and that’s fantastic!”

Williams has not confirmed that she’s had a breast reduction, and a recent picture of her in Los Angeles last week seemingly showed her larger chest area.

Wendy Williams made a visit to her star on the renowned #HollywoodWalkofFame.



"This is the culmination of my hard work. To witness these tangible symbols of my accomplishments is deeply meaningful, as it guarantees that my legacy will endure," – Wendy Williams. pic.twitter.com/5ngsb7eq8F — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 11, 2023

The paparazzi caught up with Williams as she shopped at Petco in New York City last month, and Williams said she’d like to be back on television after she finished traveling.

The 59-year-old has spoken candidly about receiving plastic surgery, including having a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast implants. In a 2020 interview on “The Dr. Oz Show,” she called herself a “surgery girl,” and shared that her plans to have surgery had been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money, and you’ve been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs,” she explained. “How much longer before I get them pulled back up?”

Williams has faced a multitude of issues in the past few years. She filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter in 2019, after he fathered a child with another woman. The former radio DJ was ordered to pay Hunter alimony, but the payments stopped after her finances were placed under a guardian in May due to her health issues. He filed an emergency motion to resume his payments, but the request was denied by a New Jersey judge.

In June 2022, her daytime talk series, “The Wendy Williams Show,” was canceled following an entire season of guest hosts. Since then, Williams also has spent time in a rehab facility for substance abuse.

It’s unclear if or when Williams will return to work despite announcing an upcoming podcast, “The Wendy Experience,” back in December.

An official launch date has yet to be revealed, but fans are hoping this platform with help with her highly anticipated comeback.