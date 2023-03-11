‘All of These People?’: Tamar Braxton Shocks Fans, Says She Dated a Guy Whose Body Count Reached 1,000

After a series of unsuccessful relationships, songstress Tamar Braxton has found herself in a space where she is unafraid to ask hard questions in her search for Mr. Right.

The 45-year-old TV personality returned to “The Breakfast Club” as a guest host on March 10 where she discussed the value of her time and why she’s no longer tiptoeing over uncomfortable conversations when dating.

Tamar Braxton recalls dating a man who said he’d slept with 1,000 women. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

“You can’t waste my time. Like, I don’t have a lot of it,” she told DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.

She continued, “So like, we not just gonna be sitting up here playing in each other’s faces like that. Especially if you’re, like, attracted to somebody.”

As Braxton further explained her mindset she noted that it’s time for people to “normalize having these uncomfortable conversations early on.”



One “uncomfortable conversation” the “Love & War” vocalist makes sure to have centers on a person’s body count – how many sexual partners they’ve had throughout the course of their life.

However, Braxton’s experience with asking this question led her to an answer she was taken aback by.

“I dated this guy, who told me his body was 1,000,” she said, “I thought that was ridiculous. In his lifetime. Uninterested.”

Braxton’s statement quickly received side comments from Charlamagne who deemed this as “ridiculous” and “disgusting.”



“First of all, he don’t know math, ain’t no way he slept with no 1,000 women,” he said.

When DJ Envy asked Braxton if this specific guy fell into the category of an athlete or musician, she gave clarity on the type of guys that she typically goes for.

“I like different kind of men. I like lawyers, and doctors, and executives, and things like that,” she confessed.

The conversation shifted gears after Braxton asked her colleagues about the “normal body count” for men who are in their 40s.

Charlamagne, 44, was the first to respond back noting that a friend of his has had intercourse with 50 women.

“I’m like, ‘Do you know how much 50 women is,’” he said, while Braxton agreed.

DJ Envy, once again, asked about the type of career Charlamagne’s friend has, which made Braxton question why the 45-year-old wanted to know.

“The reason I ask is because if you’re usually, I’m not gonna put it on everybody,” he said, “but if you’re a musician or you’re an athlete you travel from city to city and a lot of times they knock off chicks in different cities, so I would think that their body count would be a lot higher.”

As this particular bit came to a close, the trio touched on how large of a number 100 is for a body count.

“I was thinking like if I’m in Best Buy and it’s 100 people in Best Buy, you slept with all of these people,” Braxton said.

Though she was adamant about her former suitor thinking that 1,000 was a normal number for a man, Charlamagne and Envy both debunked the comment.

“You know how you know they lying Tamar, when you say to them, ‘If you slept with 1000 people how many STDs you have?’ and they tell you none,” Charlamagne said.

Braxton has never been one to bite her tongue about the current state of the dating world. Earlier this year she called out men for their laziness in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

While she’s had a few public suitors in the past, it looks as if the next guy that is interested in sweeping Braxton off of her feet will have to come correct, because she is not playing around.