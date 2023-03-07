‘If the Love Ain’t Like Dat, Ion Want It!’: Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs’ Recent Video Has Fans Believing They Were Meant to be

Fun and cute are what one couple that’s become a fan favorite for many is giving off in their relationship.

And that’s exactly what many keeping up with Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs feel they’re seeing with the couple in a new social media share from the duo.

The two are back with another fun-filled video that showed them dancing to “Into The Groove” by Madonna. Their chemistry was apparent in the video, shared on Monday, March 6, as they showed off some improvised dance moves.

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones (Photo: Tayediggsinsta/Instagram.)

At the beginning of their video, the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” beauty can be seen entering the frame and hitting her beau on his bum.

As the clip continued to play, Jones began body rolling while Diggs swung his arms in the air before they came together and broke out into a foot routine.

“IMMA STICK BESIDE HIM LOL,” Jones wrote for her Instagram caption.

Her video received over 660,000 plays, over 82,000 likes, and over 1,500 comments.

A few hours after Jones’ post, The Shade Room re-uploaded it to its Instagram page, where fans mentioned how well they believe the couple compliments each other.

“Y’all gotta have fun together. That’s not only your partner, that’s your friend.”



“They are so comfortable together it makes me so happy for them both.”

“If the love ain’t like dat, ion want it !”

In a recent podcast interview titled, “Unconsciously Coupled with Erinn and Oliver Hudson,” Jones revealed that Diggs’ sense of humor was what ultimately drew her to him.

“I’ve always prayed for someone that I could laugh with all the time,” she said, “I feel like life is supposed to be light. It’s not supposed to feel heavy.”

While it can already be inferred, the 36-year-old added that she and Diggs’ hilarious moments captured on video are as authentic as it comes.

“The videos you see are, it’s literally our moments when we’re we’ll just be sitting here and then we’re like ‘get the phone,’ ” Jones said. “But it’s always happening like that.”

Terrence Howard Greets Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones at the Premiere of The Best Man The Final Chapters🍵 pic.twitter.com/7w1738FxG0 — Wuts The Tea Today (@wutstheteatoday) December 26, 2022

Diggs and Jones first began sparking dating rumors in December 2021 after they were seen attending a party together. While they have slowly become one of fans’ favorite couples to keep up with via social media, there was hesitancy, due to Jones’ dating history.

The Chicago native first received notice in 2014 for dating Omarion, a member of the popular boy-band group B2K. The two later had two children together: 8-year-old Megaa Omari and 7-year-old A’mei Kazuko Grandberry.

After their breakup, Jones decided to embark on a romantic relationship with fellow B2k member Lil Fizz, who was a close friend of Omarion’s.

Both reality stars were ridiculed for their affair since they both had ties to the “Touch” singer. Jones and Fizz split around mid-2020 for reasons unknown, and Jones went on to be linked with rapper and businessman Dr. Dre.

As for Diggs, he was married to Broadway star Idina Menzel for over a decade before they officially divorced in 2014. They share one son: 13-year-old Walker Nathaniel Diggs.

The “All American” actor was also in a five-year romance with Amanza Smith from “Selling Sunset.”

Through all of their relationships, it appears as if fans believe Diggs and Jones finally got it right with each other.