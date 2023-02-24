‘That’s Like My Mother’: Taye Diggs Describes How He Knew Apryl Jones Was ‘the One,’ Says She Does the Things His Mother Used to

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones first sparked dating rumors in 2021.

Over time, their fun-filled romance has slowly stolen the hearts of many, and the “All American” actor’s late mother, Marcia Berry, who passed away from cancer in 2019, might be the person to thank for it.

During the couple’s recent appearance on the “Unconsciously Coupled with Erinn and Oliver Hudson” podcast, the 52-year-old Broadway star recalled two vital moments that confirmed Jones was the one for him.

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones. (Photo: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

The first moment that flipped a switch was when Diggs and the “Love and Hip Hop” star were relaxing at her house, and she began doing a particular thing to him that only his mother had done.

“My mother used to sit in church with me and she used to play with my fingernails. Like, go and put her fingernails in,” he shared.

He continued to add, “The way that my mom used to kiss me on my head, she did that.

Jones interrupted her beau and confessed that she had never done those acts to anyone, which made Diggs believe that the deed was a sign from his mother.

“I wondered if that’s like my mother, if my mother’s coming through,” he said.

The second moment that gave Diggs confirmation about him and Jones’ relationship was a random text message he received from his psychic friend, whom he hadn’t seen in months, telling him that Berry sent the 36-year-old to him.

“I get a text from my psychic and literally it’s just a single line that says, ‘she’s the one.’”



A confused Diggs sent an array of question marks back to his friend, who told him, “You’re dating someone right? I’m with your mother now, she sent her.”

The NAACP Image Award winner did not take the news lightly, due to him being very close with his mother and tapping more into spirituality over the years.

While these two encounters were special moments that pulled the couple closer together, humor was the ultimate bond that solidified their union.

“I’ve always prayed for someone that I can laugh with all the time,” Jones shared after Diggs was done explaining, “I feel like life is supposed to be light, it’s not supposed to be heavy.”

Before they were one of the fans’ favorite couples, “The Best Man” actor was married to “Rent” star Idina Menzel, and they share one child together, 13-year-old Walker Nathaniel Diggs.

As for Jones, she had a whirlwind romance with boy band B2K member Omarion, and they have two children together, 8-year-old Megaa Omari Grandberry and 6-year-old A’mei Kazuko Grandberry.

The reality star also caused a bit of a stir after dating Lil Fizz, who was also a member of B2K.