‘Nobody Is Perfect’: Romeo Miller Praises His Mom for Making Countless ‘Sacrifices’ After She Was Labeled a ‘Scapegoat’ Throughout Divorce from Master P

Romeo Miller is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The former child rap star’s journey to mend his relationship with his mother, Sonya Miller, led him to have a moment of transparency in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I will always love my family, but after becoming a parent and going through other obstacles; I simply have a whole different love & respect for my Mama,” he started in the post shared on Feb. 2. “And all Moms out there who not only sacrifice their dreams for their kids, but for the fearlessness to be willing to give birth and jeopardize your life for another.”

While in the midst of a bitter divorce with Master P, Sonya named her son in a lawsuit filed against her ex in 2015. She claimed that Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller Sr., was using the former USC Trojan to hide money that could be tied to their divorce settlement.

Romeo Miller and his mother, Sonya Miller (Photo: Romeomiller/Instagram.)

Tensions between the former couple created a rift between Romeo and Sonya until 2018, when they seemingly landed on good terms.

Since then, the “Game Day” actor has made public efforts to publicly dote on his mother in posts throughout the years. After a decade-long separation that began in 2013, a judge declared both parties single in 2022.

Last year, Romeo and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, revealed they were expecting their first child. He previously told Atlanta Black Star that his mother was “literally first” to know about their pregnancy.

By February 2022, the 33-year-old had welcomed “Baby R” into the world, adding that his daughter was “that blessing of balance. That blessing of focus.”

“My Mama did that seven times! You deserve so much more. No true (Godfearing) man should ever put down the mother of his kids in front of their children or publicly or even make a child pick sides (if it isn’t a life threatening reason) and that should be law,” he continued in his latest post.

“Nobody is perfect, but being a present Mom is one hell of a job that never ends. You’ve been ridiculed and the scapegoat for too long, you can speak your truth too Mama, I got you and I see you.”

This year also marked Romeo’s return to “Growing Up Hip Hop,” which is in its seventh season. In the “Bone to Pick” episode, Romeo shared a heart-to-heart discussion with Sonya that echoed some of the sentiments he expressed on social media.

In a clip attached to his post, he is shown acknowledging his mother as the family’s “anchor,” who cared for him and his six siblings on her own during the early days of No Limit Records’ success and Master P touring.

In a solo scene, the first-time father said, “At my sister funeral is when I realized who the true rock of our family is and that’s my mom. I learned from my dad work ethic, but my mom was there the entire time. I learned from my mom she’s a lover, that woman has so much love, you gotta be willing to forgive, you gotta be willing to apologize.”

Last May, news broke that Tytyana Miller, 29, died of accidental fentanyl intoxication. For years, she battled with mental health issues and substance abuse, which were discussed on the WE tv reality series.

Romeo said this time around his participation in the show is different.

“I’m being unapologetically ME. There’s strength in a man who can truly take accountability and do it publicly, that’s what I hope to teach other young men,” he wrote.

This season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” also sees Miller’s attempt to make amends with cast members such as Angela Simmons, with whom he had a controversial falling out when he departed the show in 2020.