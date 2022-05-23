Master P Is Officially Single Following a Decade-Long Separation from Ex-Wife Sonya

By law, Master P is officially a single man after initially filing for separation from his wife Sonya C. Miller nearly ten years ago.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the No Limit Records founder, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr., is divorced, but there are still a few legalities that need to be sorted out.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Master P attends the exclusive premiere for ‘WE TV hosts Hip Hop Thursday’s at Nightingale on January 09, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The former couple separated in 2010, but Sonya C., best known for her rap career, didn’t officially file for divorce until 2013. She attempted to sue her estranged husband a year later, asking for 40 percent of his assets. Master P has since claimed publicly that the two settled the matter privately in 2016 but never submitted it to the court. In December 2021, the Louisiana native asked a judge to deem him legally single.

Percy and Sonya C. tied the knot in 1989 and welcomed their first child together, rapper and actor Percy “Romeo” Miller. They went on to have seven children total, including sons Vercy “Young V” (1991), Hercy (2002), and Mercy (2005), and daughters Tytana (1992), Inty (1993), and Itali (1999). The business mogul has two more children from previous relationships.

In 2014, Master P spoke to talk show host Wendy Williams about what he believed to have caused the demise of his marriage. “To realize in a relationship, you know, things happen,” he said.

He added, “People grow together; they grow apart. My whole thing is, I’m not mad at her, you know, I love her, she’s my kids’ mother, and we got to take care of our kids forever.”

He continued, “I think what people got to realize is when lawyers come into the play, and you got lawyers that don’t know your business, don’t know where you come from, they play a big effect, and I want to apologize to her, you know, to be honest with you, because I’m not perfect, nobody’s perfect.”

Lately, the music executive has been spotted working in the studio with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Solange, who has been reportedly working on her new album. Several years ago the two teamed up for the Texas native’s critically acclaimed third studio album “A Seat at the Table.”