‘What Is Your Wig Holding Glue Called?’: Fans Do a Double Take After Noticing Ciara’s Wig Stayed Intact During Her Deep Dive Into the Ocean

Pop R&B singer Ciara’s new Instagram video proved she is a woman of many talents; singing, dancing, and keeping her wig in a secure fashion even after diving into a large pool of water.

The mother of three seems to be enjoying a few days on vacation with her family, and in one of her uploads, Ciara showed herself in an all-pink bathing suit sitting on the edge of a large yacht, preparing to jump off.

Ciara jumps off the yacht with her wig intact. (Pictured: @ciara/Instagram)

As the camera grew closer to the “Goodies” vocalist, 37, fans could hear her say, “This is for the girls, baby!”



Ciara wasn’t alone; she received the support of her 5-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, who was next to her, sending over encouraging words as well.

When Ciara asked Sienna if she believed her mother could successfully jump off the yacht, the youngster responded, “Yes!”

“Say ‘girl power,’ ’’ Ciara told her daughter, who then complied and repeated, “girl power!”

As the next clip of the video began, Ciara was off the yacht and in the air, making her way down into the ocean.

An array of cheers broke out once the Grammy Award-winning artist successfully floated up from under the water. While everyone was excited that Ciara completed this heart-racing act, her focus was solely on her wig.

“And I didn’t lose my wig,” she shouted in the ocean, “I did it! I’m so proud of myself.”

Ciara was met with a huge embrace from her oldest child, 8-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, when she finally made her way onto a boat next to their yacht.

“If my kids do it, I have to do it,” Ciara said of her “rule,” while striking different poses in the clip.

Her video received over one million plays with over 1,800 comments from fans who were also amazed at how well Ciara’s wig stayed intact.

“The wig stayed! That’s impressive.”



“Atp promote that lace glue cause girl IT’S SECURE ASF.”

“What is your wig holding glue called cuz ma’am I’m trying to see something.”

“I thought about her wig the second she jumped. I’m glad everything stayed intact.”

Ciara constantly leaves fans in awe of the different hairstyles she chooses to rock. From long locs to short cuts, the Texas native manages to step on necks with various looks.

She became a trending topic in April 2022 after uploading a photo that showed her enjoying a romantic evening with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

While the two looked rather cozy together, several fans couldn’t help but notice and compliment the “Oh” singer’s side-part shortcut.

In 2020, Ciara dropped her popular hit “Rooted” and gave fans, in the form of a cute Instagram video, a glimpse at all of the different wigs to which she had access.