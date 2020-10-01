‘We Don’t Have That Many Wigs Sis’: Fans Gush Over Ciara’s Many Looks After She Posted Her Hair Video for Her Song ‘Rooted’

Ciara took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to serve some looks.

On Sept. 29, the singer posted a hair video for her song “Rooted.” She captioned the post, “Rooted, Nappy Head Rooted. This was so fun! Ya’ll should try it! 😜🥰😎.” The singer originally released the single in August by sharing a cover that included two of her children, 6-year old Future Zahir Wilburn, and 3-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson. Although many fans were appreciative of the “Goodies” singer’s video, a few jokingly mentioned that they don’t have that many wigs after she suggested that fans recreate versions of the video.

One fan said, “We don’t have that many wigs, sis! 😩😂.”

A second said, “😍😍 I wanna do it but I only have two wigs!!! 😩😩😩.”

Ciara’s single cover for her song “Rooted.” @ciara/Instagram

While other fans gushed over her versatile looks.

A third fan replied, “Can we get into the fact that these wigs bomb asf.”

“Now Ciara how long this took lol .. this was everything,” a fourth fan commented.

A fifth fan raved, “Sooooo beautiful with or without makeup😍😍😍.”

Ciara’s video transitions from her everyday natural look to an Afro puff and dreadlocks. The singer’s first look was more natural, as she was seen wearing her hair in a bun paired with a long-sleeved deep V black ensemble. As for accessories, she sported a gold necklace, gold bracelets, and her wedding ring.



Ciara rocking her afro puff look for her hair video for her song called “Rooted.” (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

As the video transitioned to the next scene, Ciara appeared to rock an Afro puff with two braids on the side accessorized with gold jewelry. As for makeup, she went with a natural look with a glittery touch. The singer wore a neutral eye shadow with glitter eyeliner, false eyelashes, and she completed the look with lip gloss.

The mother of three’s last look is one fans have seen Ciara rock before, her signature dreadlocks. The blond ombre-and-multi-colored dreadlocks were paired with gold accessories, sunglasses, and red nails. She completed the look with neutral makeup and a gloss.

Ciara rocking the natural look with cornrows and a bare face. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

This isn’t the first time in the month the 34-year-old shocked fans with her beauty. On Sept. 5 the singer took to Instagram and shared an image of herself rocking a bare face and cornrows, complemented by a gold necklace. She completed the look with lip gloss and a red-black-and-white shirt that showed off a little bit of her cleavage.

The photo generated over 500,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.