‘I Can Not Wait Until He Proposes’: Fans Think Marriage is in the Future for Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones After Seeing Him Playfully Bond With Her Daughter

Fans are certain that Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have found their match in each other.

The couple confirmed their relationship in early February after being spotted getting cozy at a party months earlier. Since then, Diggs and Jones have kept their social media followings abreast of many of their shenanigans via videos showing off their playful sides.

A’mei Grandberry and Taye Diggs. (Photo: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

Now, it seems as though Jones’ two children are enveloped in her and her beau’s silly and entertaining moments. The former “Love & Hip Hop” Hollywood” cast member shares two children, son Megaa and daughter A’mei, with her former boyfriend, B2K frontman Omarion.

While many were celebrating Thanksgiving by breaking bread with their loved ones, the “All American” star and Jones were doing that and then some. In a video posted to Instagram, Diggs gave fans a peek into the antics he and A’mei were up to.

The actor and Jones’ mini playfully stared each other down while saying, “Hey, do you wanna dance tonight?” In the background, Cameo’s hit song “Word Up” is heard playing as Diggs and A’mei break out into dance. Jones is heard behind the camera egging on their high jinks.

More than 49,000 people watched the clip, with another 1,000 leaving comments. One person wrote, “He is definitely training her for acting!! LOVE TO SEE IT!!”

“Lmaoooo she’s gonna be a wonderful actress one day because of this silly man! Tay you’re an awesome potential step daddayyyyyy!” wrote a second user.

And a third commented, “So cute!! She’s keeps hanging out with him and she will become a star!! Love their personality.”

However, more than a few people saw the sweet bonding moment as a sign that Diggs and Jones should take their relationship to the next level.

Those comments included:

“I can not wait until he proposes to her.”

“We can’t wait till y’all get married! You are definitely soulmates!”

“I’m ready for the ringgggg nowwww.”

While it is clear the “Best Man” star has chosen the reality TV personality as his real-life leading lady, that did not stop him from playing coy this past summer when asked about their relationship status.

“We’re cool. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun. These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and look for opportunities to laugh at ourselves,” he told Fox 5 NY in July.

But, just a month later, he was gushing online about his love for Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you are blessed with, I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from noting and then getting to be where I am,” he started.

Diggs continued, “And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me. Like, I don’t understand. I can’t, there — that’s how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or universe, cause somehow she’s next to me.