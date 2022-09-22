‘She’s Moved on and Omarion and Fizz Still Beefing’: Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Vacation Video Goes Left When Fans Bring Up Her Exes

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs‘ fans have a lot to say after viewing a recent video of the pair vacationing in Bora Bora.

Although no details regarding Jones and Diggs’ getaway have been released to the public, on Sept. 18 — in an Instagram clip shared on Jones’ page — the couple was trying to create a seductive post as they lounged poolside in what appeared to be their hotel room.

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs try to create a sexy video while vacationing in Bora Bora. Photo:@aprylsjones/Instagram

In the clip, Jones is seen continuously dipping her body underwater as Diggs fails to recite lines about their current location. The video starts with the shirtless actor mispronouncing the word Bora Bora.

As Jones posed for the camera, Diggs said, “Welcome to sunny Bowey Bowey.” When the mother of two corrected Diggs, the 51-year-old decided to start from the beginning. When Jones reappeared in the camera frame following her second dip, he said, “It’s refreshing, isn’t it?”

When Jones replied, “it is,” the “Best Man” star added,” Welcome to Bowley Bora.” Immediately after Diggs’ second error, Jones started to laugh.

The recording continued with Jones helping Diggs remember how to pronounce Bora Bora. Toward the end of the video, Diggs attempted to redeem himself one final time by changing his entrance.

Despite pronouncing Bora Bora correctly for the first time, Diggs, unfortunately, fumbled Jones’ name. He said, while laughing, “Bora Bora folks, ladies like Apa… Oh, Jesus.” Jones wrapped up the clip by jokingly saying she was “done” trying to create a desirable post for her page after Diggs’ multiple mistakes.

In addition to the upload, Jones wrote, “Really lol We tried…well at least I did lol bwhaahahah.”

As the recording circulated online, many expressed that they couldn’t understand how Diggs, who is a professional actor, failed to recite his lines.

“This man act like he don’t recite lines for a living… tf lol.”

“He need to go work on his acting… lol He did better in ‘Stella Got Her Groove Back.'”

“Taye ain’t you a actor (laughing emoji) get yo lines together.”

“Been acting all these years can’t get one dang line right.”

“You have to give him a written script for him to remember his lines Apryl…lol.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned Jones’ ex and the father of her two children, Omarion. One wrote, “Omarion on kids duty this week.”



Another social media user brought up how Jones’ exes Omarion and his B2K bandmate Lil Fizz are still at odds with each other after she’s moved on from both men with Diggs. That particular person wrote, “She’s moved on and Omarion and Fizz still beefing behind the situation.”

Jones and Lil Fizz were first rumored to be dating in 2018, two years after her public split with Omarion. The pair would ultimately break up in 2020.