Lori Harvey Sends Internet Into a Frenzy Over Rumors She’s Seeing ‘Snowfall’ Actor Damsen Idris, Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Once again, entrepreneur and popular “It” girl Lori Harvey has fans on social media gagging about her dating life. This time, this Black Hollywood’s Helen of Troy is rumored to have nabbed one of the industry’s most eligible bachelors.

Gossip site The Shade Room got more than 300,000 likes last week on its post about reaction to the new claim making its rounds across the internet that Harvey and Damsen Idris are now a couple and she has men sign a $1 million nondisclosure agreement if they want to date her.

In response to the rumor, the internet went crazy, celebrating her boss moves and marveling at how she keeps snatching up all the top guys.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Lori Harvey attends the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

One profile, @WowWhoaWTF wrote, “The fact that Lori Harvey makes anyone she dates sign an NDA is boss moves. She won’t even step foot out with anyone until it’s signed. This includes screenshots & video recordings of any interactions … Baby WHET! YASS!”

Jacon Milan said people should not be shocked because that’s how Capricorns, her astrological sign, move.

“It’s the Capricorn energy for me everything is business when it comes to a Capricorn and they hate people telling their business, “He commented.

Others asked if she is serious about finding love.

“I wonder if she’s actually looking to be happy with someone or if it’s just a storyline that’s now bigger than her that she’s playing into at this point,” the Sincere Show pondered.

Some fans said this is an automatic precaution people in the limelight must take.

“Everyone should do it. If they are in the public eye. No reason folks are comfortable telling one’s business to go to the internet,” one person noted.

While another said this could have saved one big-name celebrity a ton of embarrassment if they had thought about it before engaging a lover, writing, “I feel like Jada should’ve had an NDA signed by August to avoid all the bs that followed to her and Will’s marriage.”

Many bypassed the NDA and applauded her taste in men, commenting, “One thing about Lori, she got good MF taste” and “He’s chocolate and fine. Not mad.”

Whether or not the rumors are true, the SKN by LH owner knows how to stir the pot and get people talking and knows how to stay unbothered.

While everyone is talking about her love life, she is using the attention to promote herself as an influencer.

On IG, she posted about getting ready with her makeup stylist Karoline Valentino, further proving she moves like a boss— sort of like her mom and stepdad.