‘This the Happiest I Ever Seen Cory’: Fans Say Cory Hardrict is ‘Finally’ Smiling In Photos After Split from Tia Mowry 

Cory Hardrict has plenty to smile about, despite fans and the media being hyper-focused on his and Tia Mowry’s ongoing divorce.

The actor gave fans a glimpse at his inner joy, and pearly whites in a carousel of photos snapped at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Hardrict was in attendance at the annual independent film festival to promote his new project, “To Live and Die and Live.” Variety describes the Qasim Basir-directed flick as a “questing mood piece whose characters roam a city’s highlife in a fruitless search for inner peace.” The movie is set in Detroit and stars Hardrict, Omari Hardwick, Amin Joseph and Skye P. Marshall.

Cory Hardrict attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (Photos: @coryhardrict/Instagram.)

In nearly every photo posted by the “All American: Homecoming” star between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, he appears to be enjoying this particular moment in life as he continues to make significant strides in his career. Fans noted that, in some ways, the 43-year-old almost appeared to be in rare form.

“Never seen smile like this to now. Nice tho,” wrote one person.

“Wow…he smiles now, never seen him smiling like this before!” commented another.

“This the happiest I ever seen Cory. I don’t even think he miss Tia,” remarked a third.

Last October, Mowry announced that she and Hardrict made the painful decision to separate and divorce. The news came as a shock to fans. In a statement posted to the actress’ Instagram page, she noted their plan was to maintain a friendship and to co-parent their two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” wrote Mowry.

Throughout the couple’s decades’-long romance, Hardrict had been more reclusive, often keeping a low profile and rarely participating in the world of social media. However, in recent months, he has shaken some of his demure approach and opted to post photos more often, sometimes respond to comments, and, on occasion, he has even hopped on Instagram Live. Those subtle shifts in activity have been noticed by fans.

“U been outsideeeee,” wrote one person, to which Hardrict responded, “Naw I been working.” Where some have celebrated his freedom, there are still countless others trying to wrap their heads around a divorce for him and Mowry.

“Still sad that the woman you been with for years decide to get a divorce from you..so sorry wish yall was still together,” commented one person. And another remarked that declaring Hardrict has finally found joy in life is reading a bit too far into his smile.

That individual wrote, “Y’all need to stop saying ‘This is the happiest you see Cory.’ He very much loves his family and I’m sure is missing his wife. He’s just choosing to smile through it all and remain positive. I respect that.”

One thing is for certain, there is no denying that the actor is still holding space to have a good time as his family unit undergoes a transition.