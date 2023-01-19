‘Double Take Asf!’: Lori Harvey’s Photo Booth Pics with Damson Idris and Friends Go Left After Fans Think They See Future

Lori Harvey recently celebrated her 26th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Giving fans a glimpse of what her birthday bash was like, Harvey uploaded several photo booth photos onto her Instagram page. Harvey’s second slide of photo booth pics showed her surrounded by her rumored boo Damson Idris, “Nope” actor Daniel Kaluuya, rapper Offset and other friends, but it was Offset who stole the picture.

(Front row) Lori Harvey, (Second row) Leon Starino Anderson, Damson Idris, Offset, Daniel Kaluuya. (Third row) Pavan Pardasani, Ajay Sangha (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram.)

The “Clout” rapper caught fans by surprise after he was initially mistaken for Harvey’s ex-boo, rapper Future.

In the SKN by LH founder’s comments, one fan pointed out how much Offset resembled Future in the photo, writing, “For a second I thought Offset was Future.”



That fan’s comment reached over 1,100 likes, with others who chimed in agreeing that he made them have to do a double take.

“I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who thought this,” someone commented beneath the fan’s post.

“Double take asf!” Another person wrote.

Offset (left), Future (right). (Photos: @offset/Instagram, @1future/Twitter)

Future’s attendance at Harvey’s party would come as a huge shock, considering the two haven’t been linked together in almost three years.

The two called their relationship quits back in 2020 after dating for almost a year. While news surrounding the reason behind their breakup remains unclear, Harvey was first to make fans speculate about a possible separation once she unfollowed him on social media.

Harvey and Future apparently started dating in November 2019, around the time they were first spotted out together at a Teyana Taylor concert. But they didn’t verify their relationship until December of that year when Future posted a photo of Harvey in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Flawless. Tap for details [diamond emojis]” Future captioned his story.

The “toxic king” seemed to be down bad in the best way possible for his boo, because he showed her off every chance he got, even in song.

In Future’s 2020 hit “Accepting My Flaws” from his album “High Off Life,” he mentioned Harvey, calling his ability to bag her “victory.”



“Give me glory, give me Lori, that’s victory,” he rapped.

Nevertheless their relationship slowly faded, although some may say Harvey still had Future pressed for a while.

One year after their supposed breakup, Future featured on a song titled “Maybach” off of rapper 42 Dugg’s album “Free Dem Boyz.” In the song Future stated,

“Magic City, I’m the owner, tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

This line prompted fans to believe that Future had thrown shade at Harvey for being seemingly happy with actor Michael B. Jordan at the time.