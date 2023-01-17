‘Boy Shut Up and Enjoy Your Turn’: Damson Idris Claps Back at Critics Who Clowned Him For Dating Lori Harvey

Actor Damson Idris shared a message on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and fans assumed the post was about his relationship with model Lori Harvey. The two recently confirmed their relationship and were seen celebrating her birthday over the weekend in West Hollywood.

The Shade Room caught a screenshot of the post and shared it on Instagram with the caption, “#DamsonIdris with a message!”

“Happy back to the grind today,” he wrote. “Be thankful for today & always remember, there are a bunch of miserable people out there who want to take your good vibes away. Don’t let them.”

The Shade Room shared a screenshot of actor Damson Idris’ Instagram Story. (Photo: @theshaderoom / Instagram)

The outlet and its fans believe the message is in reference to folks who are upset about his relationship with the 26-year-old model. Harvey and actor Michael B. Jordan broke up over the summer after dating for more than a year. Harvey has also been linked to rappers Tory Lanez and Future.

Several fans reacted in the comments section. “Man said ‘y’all better stay mad don’t project that on me and Lori,’ ” replied one fan. Another fan wrote, “Lori Harvey situation got him pressed.”

Some fans joked that the relationship would not last long. “I’m starting to feel bad for the fella ’cause this isn’t gonna end well,” added another fan. “Boy just shut up. Enjoy this moment ’cause she ain’t gone be there that long,” claimed another fan.

“Damn why’s everyone so bitter In the comments,” noted another.

One fan seemingly referenced rapper Meek Mill, saying Harvey was on this wish list.

“So his 15 minutes up?! Who got her next on the wish list? Step to the stage,” that person wrote.

Idris appears to have not been too broken up over the talk regarding his new relationship because he also shared the trailer for the return of his hit show “Snowfall.” He captioned the post, “For the culture. For the fans. For John.” The final season premieres on FX on Feb. 22.