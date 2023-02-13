‘And She Released THIS Back Into the Wild?!’: Michael B. Jordan Flaunts His Muscles In New Photos, Fans Bring Up His Ex-Lori Harvey 

Michael B. Jordan will always be Lori Harvey‘s one who got away as far as his fans are concerned.

While naysayers accused them of faking their relationship for publicity, it seems fans of the former duo are not fully convinced that it really is a wrap for Jordan and Harvey. As the theatrical release of “Creed III” draws near, the Hollywood hunk is slowly but surely beginning to pop all the way back outside, doing press for his directorial debut.

His latest foray into the public’s line of sight came in the form of a Rolling Stone cover story accompanied by a photo spread that has women drooling over the 36-year-old as they question why Harvey, 25, would ever release him back into the dating pool.

Michael B. Jordan photographed for Rolling Stone magazine. Screenshot: Michaelbjordan/Instagram

“Yeahhhh Lori lost me when she let this one go.”

“And she released THIS back into the wild?!”

“Lori better spin bout him.”

“Lori about to send that hey big head text.”

The former couple dated for over a year before their breakup was publicized last summer. Harvey has since moved on to dating “Snowfall” star Damson Idris, but critics think it is only a matter of time before she moves on to her next beau.

“It’s not my business, but somebody’s rebound just not hitting like this,” commented one person, alluding to the newly formed duo.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WwnWDxN4wm — Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) January 17, 2023

In a “CBS Mornings” interview, which aired in early February, the former People’s Sexiest Man Alive said that he is remaining open to love, but right now, he is focused on elevating his career. “I’m in my light right now, this is my Jordan year. I mean that,” he told Gayle King. “There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things.”

Elsewhere online, other fans are convinced that Jordan made sure his photos turned heads to remind Harvey of everything that was once hers.

“He said ima show her what she missing out on, her loss.”

“Lori you might want to run that back you still got the [juice emoji] this shoot was strictly to let her know don’t play with me.”

The “Journal for Jordan” star has always kept his love life off of the radar, but with Harvey, things were different. They made stunning appearances on the red carpet together, shared footage of them on vacations, and there were countless photos of them canoodling. However, now, the heartthrob is currently single, despite him joking about being on the dating app Raya while he hosted “Saturday Night Live” last month. But fans are already forming a list of women they think could pull off being his next real-life leading lady.

“Him & Nia Long should…”

“Halle Bailey and him would be [fire emoji].”