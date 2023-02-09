‘What’s for You Is for You’: Michael B. Jordan Gets Real About Lessons Learned from Break Up with Lori Harvey, Refuses to Give ‘Energy’ to the Past

Michael B. Jordan is betting on himself following his split from Lori Harvey after the two spent over a year together.

The newfound filmmaker was featured on “CBS Morning” with Gayle King on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and opened up about how he was able to “process life” after his high-profile relationship with the “SKN By LH” founder came to an end.

Michael B. Jordan. (Photo: @michaelbjordan/Instagram)

In the interview, Jordan considered himself fortunate enough to have work as something he could lean into while participating through this healing journey.

“I was lucky enough to have a lot of work,” he shared, “I’m a firm believer in what’s for you is for you.”

The Newark, New Jersey, native described his relationship with Harvey as a learning experience that led him to uncover more about himself.

“Coming out of, you know, that situation – not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that is you know, it was an experience for me to grow. You know and learn,” he said.

Despite the Hollywood eye candy telling people he’s currently on the dating app Raya in his opening “SNL” monologue, he told the 68-year-old King that his line was only for jokes.

“I was joking,” he chuckled.

While he is open to love, Jordan is still focused on making 2023 his biggest year yet in terms of his career.

“I’m in my light right now, this is my Jordan year. I mean that,” he told King. “There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things.”



Noting that his heightened career currently placed him on a path where he is receiving more “yeses” than “nos,” the 36-year-old made sure to shoot for the stars as he suggested, “everything’s wide open.”

Jordan and Harvey parted ways in June 2022 right after he purchased a $12.5 million home. Their breakup came as a shock to fans, who assumed their love would sustain any rocky road.

Since their split, Harvey has been living her best life and has been linked to “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris. The two first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 after being spotted out together on a date.

In Jan. 2023, Idris and Harvey sent rumors into a puddle of possibility after he gave her a shout out for her 26th birthday by posting a photo of him kissing her cheek onto his Instagram Story.

Since their unfortunate split, fans can anticipate his upcoming movie and directional debut for, “Creed III” which comes out Feb. 27, 2023.

They've got unfinished business. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors go head to head in #Creed3 – Only in theaters March 3. pic.twitter.com/cefh4aYyhu — #CREED3 (@creedmovie) February 8, 2023

The actor is also coming down from his second annual basketball tournament which he collaborated with “Invesco QQQ Legacy and WME Sports” on to help shine more light on athletes who attend historically Black colleges and universities.