‘Fumbled Lori Harvey’: Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Appear Unbothered At Dinner Days After Michael B. Jordan Joked About His Breakup with the Model

Lori Harvey and her new beau, Damson Idris, are still going strong.

Rumors about the pair dating began circulating back in December, ahead of Christmas, when they were caught leaving dinner together. Confirmation that they were indeed an item came when Idris shared photos to his Instagram Story celebrating Harvey’s 26th birthday in January. After taking a glance at the socialite wrapped in the arms of the British actor, there was no denying that things are more than platonic between the two.

The new couple were recently spotted in West Hollywood after leaving a dinner date on Feb. 1. Thus far, it seems as though the “Snow Fall” star and his new love interest are making an effort to keep their relationship low-key. The Daily Mail managed to snag the photos that showed the duo dressed down in casual attire.

“Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back outside,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another said, “I can’t believe Lori Harvey gets to have Damson all to herself.”

A third added, “look at Michael B Jordan, fumbled Lori Harvey.”

The public outings came days after Harvey’s ex-boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, made his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live.” The “Without Remorse” actor has opted to remain tight-lipped about the failed romance in the month following their split. However, he finally addressed the breakup during his opening monologue.

“I just directed my very first movie, ‘Creed III.’ Right after that, I went through my very first public breakup,” said Jordan. “Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape.’ But I was already in ‘Creed’ shape, so I had to be like, ‘I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya,” he said while seemingly joking about being on the member-only dating app that caters to celebrities.

The former couple’s split was announced in June of last year. Jordan and the SKN founder were together for over a year and had fans smitten with their PDA-filled romance on Instagram. While on the “SNL” stage, the 35-year-old also addressed the now infamous photo of him sitting courtside at a 2022 NBA Finals game.

“After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking like this,” he said before showing a photo of the viral meme. “Look, I was just chillin’. But that internet decided that that was me being sad.”