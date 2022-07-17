‘She Get it From Her Mommy!’: Fans Are Blown Away After T.I. and Tiny Share Video of Daughter Heiress Belting Out a Jackson 5 Classic

Heiress Harris’ star power is growing brighter.

The youngest of rapper T.I. and singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ children is shaping up to be quite the entertainer. The tiny singing enthusiast has captivated social media users over the years as she belted out classic R&B songs, and proved she has the coordination to master any choreography.

Heiress Harris, Tiny Harris and T.I. Harris. (Photo: @heiressdharris/Instagram)

The 6-year-old recently had family members and fans swooning while doing an impromptu performance of the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Loving You.” Both parents shared a clip of the budding talent singing her heart out on social.

“My babygirl @heiressdharris been going to an acting school where she gets to sing & act & today on my damn birthday she would have a early performance to show what they’ve been working on but I’m always proud to see my children doing their thang!!” Tiny wrote on July 14. She added, “Thank you to all our family who made it to see our lil [star emoji] today cause she told mommy she was nervous!! What a great bday gift!! Sing that Jackson 5 Sweetbaby.”

The “Big Things Poppin’” rapper did not write a lengthy caption. Instead, he used a selection of adoring emojis and wrote “MY BABY” to show he too had a fluttering heart while watching Heiress sing.

“I really can’t take this, going to cry now bye,” wrote big sister Zonnique in reaction to the clip.

“She had my tearing up in the corner,” commented another person.

Countless fans commented on the undeniable talent Heiress possesses at such a young age. “When I say young beautiful & talented!!! @heiressdharris is absolutely amazing,” wrote one person. Another commented, “Her voice strong already when she get older she gone be a beast.”

Others couldn’t help but to mention that when it comes to talent, the apple did not fall far from the tree. “Awwwww it’s just in the blood. Star seed. It’s there #talent,” read a comment.

“Yess She sounds amazing and she get it from her Mommy!! Superstar in the making!!”

“Awww her voice is amazing…imagine what it will be like in a few years! Your family is truly gifted when it comes to music!,” gushed a fan.

A few of the tiny tyke’s older siblings have begun charting their own musical careers. Zonnique was formerly a member of the pop group OMG Girlz, but has since launched a solo career. Older brothers Domani and King have each invested their efforts into building a name of their own in the rap game.