‘Is That a Ring I’m Seeing’: Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Continue to Ignite Engagement Rumors, But Some Fans Aren’t Falling for It

Ever since Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs shut down break-up rumors, theories of a possible engagement between the two have risen greatly, and their new singing video hasn’t helped negate this hearsay.

In normal “Tapryl” fashion, the couple recorded and shared a goofy video of them singing Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.” Shortly after they began, Jones started questioning Diggs on the lyrics since he appeared to be skipping over a few lines.

“What is it?” she asked her beau, who kept dodging her question.

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones (Photo:@tayediggsinsta/Instagram.)

As comical as their video was, all fans could focus on was the big rock attached to Jones’ ring finger. The “Love and Hip Hop” alum allowed her ring to be shown during several different parts of the video, making its appearance hard to miss.

“Is that a ring I’m seeing? Please don’t get me gassed!”



“You ain’t slick Apryl, we see the diamond!! You trying to tell us without telling us something!!”



There were also a few comments that suggested the ring was only a prop for their upcoming movie together.

“I see the ring too. But they are also doing a movie together and may be on set.”

taye diggs and Apryl jones shooting a rom com together thats so cute — . (@NoEmmeG) January 19, 2023

News of a forthcoming project with Jones and Diggs was revealed by writer and producer J. Carter, who uploaded descriptions about each character on his Instagram feed.

In the film, which is set in Atlanta, Diggs plays Jeff Murray, who is married to Jones’ character, Tisa Murray. Carter explained in his post that the film’s premise surrounds Diggs’ and Jones’ characters moving back to Atlanta with secrets that begin to unfold when they arrive.

While there’s a possibility Jones’ ring is just for the film, rumors about a possible engagement between her and Diggs aren’t new.

Fans first began to speculate that the couple was taking their relationship to the next level after Jones wore what looked like a wedding band while beside Diggs for his red carpet premiere of “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” in December 2022.

Neither Diggs nor Jones confirmed or denied the allegations, prompting fans to continue on with their own theories.