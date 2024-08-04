‘Coach Fumbled the Bag Man’: Nia Long’s Latest Vacation Pics Suggest She’s Not Alone, Fans Bring Up Her Ex-Fiancé Ime Udoka

Actress Nia Long has been a staple since she burst onto the scene in the ’90s with roles in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Boyz ‘N the Hood.”

Her sex appeal remains evident, with the “it” girl being mentioned in nearly 20 rap songs for being the type of woman a guy would like to date.

This is why many were surprised when Long’s 13-year relationship with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka ended, coinciding with a public cheating scandal over his suspension and eventual firing as head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2022. Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member, which was revealed to the public.

Nia Long shares cryptic message after ex-fiancé Ime Udoka. (Photos: @nialong/Instagram; @houstonrockets/Instagram)

Now, years later, the “Love Jones” star is back in the spotlight, glowing and looking better than ever. Long recently shared a beach photo on Instagram, showcasing her radiant bronze skin in a chic black one-piece, designer sunglasses, and a beach hat.

“Don’t worry about it,” she wrote in her simple caption accompanied by a winky-eyed smiley emoji.

Someone in her comment section wrote, “Two words, Nia Long.” That was followed up by someone else who looked at the picture and said, “How you make the Beach Hotter.”

Another admirer exclaimed, “Geez!!! Are you going to be [fire] your WHOLE life?!”

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed two coconut drinks and cups on a table beside the “Best Man” star, hinting that she wasn’t alone on her tropical escape. “Who took the pic?” one social media user inquired.

A few fans speculated about potential romantic interests, suggesting rap stars Long might be linked with.

“You should have hit up @mr_camron, he’s on vacation too,” one fan suggested, nearly two years after the Harlem rapper revealed that he slid in Long’s DM’s.

Fans also brought another artist she had a sit-down with who also ended a relationship with the mother of his youngest child, Jeezy.

“Jeezy Single as a dollar bill @iamnialong @jeezy,” added one person.

LeBron prob told him Jeezy is taking Nia Long pic.twitter.com/QBl1PGfWQ8 — Under the Buss (@TheUndertheBuss) December 3, 2023

Getting back to Long’s ex one more quipped, “Coach fumbled the bag man.”

Udoka even got clowned when the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA championship against the Dallas Mavericks in June. The retired professional basketball player served as the team’s head coach for two seasons, leading them to the NBA Finals in 2022, a first since 2010.

Nia Long shares cryptic posts about healing after Boston Celtics championship win without her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka. (Photos: Nialong/Instagram.)

Long appears to be doing lots of traveling since the breakup. She took a trip to Paris and London with their son, Kez and Long’s adult son, Massai Dorsey, is currently enjoying a peaceful break on Maracas Beach on the island of Trinidad, indulging in local delicacies like bake and shark without a care in the world.

The posts included a few other shots of the actress’s treehouse she is staying in and of her frolicking along a side road, symbolizing a new freedom the mother of two is feeling since her headline-grabbing breakup.

In November 2023, she spoke about the broken engagement from Udoka and the aftermath with Jeezy, particularly in light of the rapper’s own personal revelations.

“I had a really public breakup recently,” Long, 53, reflected. “It was a wakeup call for me in the sense of like, ‘OK, you’re going to do this on your own and you’re going to be fine and you’re not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say.'”

“The relationship was rocky for a very long time. I don’t believe another person can break anyone up,” she continued.

In 2024, Long and Udoka reached a custody settlement concerning their son.

They will share joint custody of 12-year-old Kez, with Long having him 95 percent of the time in Los Angeles, and Udoka, now head coach of the Houston Rockets, having him for the remaining 5 percent. Udoke will also pay $32,500 per month in child support, according to The Blast.