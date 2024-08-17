‘And to Think Ime was Cheating on Her’: Nia Long Reveals a Private Jet Delivery Gift Proves Why She’s ‘That Girl’

‘And to Think Ime was Cheating on Her’: Nia Long Says a Man on a Private Jet Showing Up with a Luxury Gift Solidified Her Stance as ‘That Girl’

Few can deny that Nia Long was the quintessential “it girl” of the ’90s, capturing the hearts of many with her charm and talent.

The Brooklyn native, who rose to fame as Brandi in John Singleton’s iconic film “Boyz n the Hood,” became a generational icon, though she wasn’t fully aware of her status at the time.

In a resurfaced 2018 interview with TV One, Long reflected on what it was like to have so many men vying for her attention during her early 20s.

“I was like the it girl at the time. I had everybody ringing my phone,” she recalled.

The “Love Jones” star shared a particularly memorable experience about how one guy went all out to get her attention.

“One guy,” Long laughed. “I’m not gonna name names. But I had one guy …my doorbell rings at 4:00 in the morning, and there’s this beautiful box of diamond earrings, that were like brought in on a private jet, delivered in the middle of the night,” she recalled.

As her fame grew, the actress began to grasp the “overwhelming” nature of her newfound status.

“Like now, I’m a little famous, you know. People are starting to know my name. My name was in rap songs,” she said, adding, “I was like, ‘What is going on? Why are they writing songs with my name in it?’”

More than 20 rap songs have mentioned the “Roxanne Roxanne” actress, including J. Cole‘s “No Role Modelz,” where he raps, “My only regret is being too young for Nia Long.”

A clip from the interview, recently shared on TikTok, left fans amazed at the lengths men went to capture Long’s attention.

“Diamond earrings being flown to you???? Oh yea. She’s been that girl,” one fan commented.

Another compared Long’s story to a scene from an Eddie Murphy movie: “Like Lisa McDowell from ‘Coming to America’—Prince Akeem had those earrings dropped off, and her sister had to sign for them. Lol, I know that’s right, Nia!”

One user said, “Damn my next life I wanna be Nia long.”

Some fans speculated about who might have sent the jewels, tossing out names like Prince, actors Robert De Niro, and Chris Webber, even likening the gesture to something Floyd Mayweather might do in 2024.

Meanwhile, other commenters lamented how men’s efforts have changed over the years. Despite the admiration, some comments turned to Long’s recent breakup with Ime Udoka, her ex-fiancé and father of her son.

Their 13-year relationship ended following Udoka’s public cheating scandal, which led to his suspension and eventual firing as head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2022.

Fans were quick to express disbelief at Udoka’s actions.

“Can’t see how dude cheated on her…you will not do better than Nia Long,” one said.

Another comment blasted, “And to think Ime was cheating on HER! HER! Ms.Nia Long! Ugh.”

Long, who has been romantically linked with several high-profile figures over the years, including Massai Z. Dorsey, Dwight Freeney, Cuttino Mobley, Kevin Phillips, T.I., 50 Cent, and Peter A. Thomas, has yet to find lasting love.

One fan said, “I wonder how and why women that have all of these options end up with horrible partners. Her fiancé cheated on her, and they never even got married. She was and still is stunningly gorgeous!!!”

Though her past relationships haven’t worked out, Long undoubtedly appears to still be living her best life.

Recently, the “Best Man” actress shared photos on Instagram from a tropical vacation, looking radiant in a chic black one-piece, designer sunglasses, and a beach hat. Fans couldn’t help but notice the two coconut drinks and cups beside her in the photo, hinting she wasn’t alone.

“Who took the pic?” one person asked. After nearly two years of dealing with a scandal in the public eye for the first time, fans are hoping someone is making her happy.

While the identity of her companion remains a mystery and on the low, one thing is certain—Miss Nia Long is still very much the “it girl.”