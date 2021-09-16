‘Im Not Playing W U No More’: Bow Wow Sends Messages to Exes Angela Simmons and Erica Mena

Bow Wow is in good spirits, good enough to reach out to not one but two of his exes on the same day.

The rapper-actor is revisiting his old flames by sending them separate messages on two separate social media accounts. On Twitter, he publicly shot his shot with his ex Angela Simmons by tagging her in a tweet. He said, “Yo @AngelaSimmons im not playing w u no more. Wassup? What we doing ?”

Bow Wow (L)Angela Simmons (top right) Erica Mena (bottom right) (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram) (Photo: @angelasimmons/instagram) Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

As for his other ex, who happens to be “Love and Hip Hop” star Erica Mena, instead of trying to get that old thing back like he did with Simmons, Bow Wow decided to send Mena some supportive words as she goes through her messy divorce. In his Instagram Story he wrote, “ERICA KEEP YO HEAD UP.” Mena’s currently spitting from her estranged husband, Safaree Samuels, after the two just had their second child in June. The two have taken multiple jabs at each other on social media over the last year-and-a-half and now their marital woes are being aired for all to see on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Yo @AngelaSimmons im not playing w u no more. Wassup? What we doing ? — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 16, 2021

Apparently, Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, had his exes on his mind at the same time, because each message was posted around the same time. It’s not clear which he posted first though. Bow Wow and Simmons, who are both in their 30s, have had an extensive history that dates back to when they were 17. Their romance came into play during their teenage years and continued on and off into their 20s. While they never reached boyfriend and girlfriend status, the two have remained friends and have admitted on the show “Growing Up Hip Hop” to still having feelings for each other.

Bow Wow shows support to Erica Mena as she goes through messy divorce. (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram)

During one of Simmons and Moss’ off time, he was able to pursue a relationship with Mena. When Erica Mena and the “Let Me Hold You” rapper announced their relationship in 2014, people were shocked about their union. Before confirming their relationship, they kissed on “106 & Park,” which is what sparked rumors. Later that year, at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards, Mena confirmed that they were not only in a relationship, but that they were engaged. But by the next year, the two had called off the wedding and gone their separate ways. They too had their share of drama after their split, with Mena accusing Moss of being abusive and with the two having social media fights.

It’s not clear whether Simmons or Mena have seen the messages, but so far neither has responded. Simmons is currently single and is a mother of one and Mena is a mother of three. Moss has two children, neither with Simmons or Mena.